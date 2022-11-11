METROPOLIS, Ill. — Did you know Metropolis has two Men of Steel(e)?
We are fond of our connection to being the Home of Superman, but did you know we are home to another Man of Steel(e), one who is equally famous around the world? And that if you visit this small town in France, where a quirk of fate made our other hometown boy world famous, and you mention you are from his hometown, you will have French citizens lining up to shake your hand and pat you on the back?
Where is this place and what happened, and who in fact is our real-life Man of Steele? Let me tell you.
•••
Imagine you are from a small southern Illinois town on the banks of the Ohio River. And imagine a terrible war has broken out in Europe, one that your country has called you, your brothers and many of your friends to help with.
What do you do? You sign your name, John Marvin Steele, on the dotted line to become a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, 505th PIR, Company F.
And then, one day soon, you will find yourself in the United Kingdom where Operation Overload — the invasion of Normandy for the liberation of Europe — is beginning.
It’s a Monday night, June 5, 1944, and your stick of paratroopers, along with 15,000 others, take off for France. You are supposed to jump on the outskirts of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont and take control of it from the Germans to protect the flanks of the men who will be storming Utah Beach at dawn on Tuesday, June 6, 1944. There are 15 of you in your “stick” — only four of you will survive the night.
You are onboard a C-47. Your pilot is inexperienced, and when he says jump, it is too early. You step out of that plane … and you fly into history.
It’s almost 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 1944. In the main square of the wrong town, Sainte-Mère-Église, a barn is on fire. You and your stick are headed directly for it. The fire has brought the German soldiers out. They are armed and closely watching over the citizens of this captured town as they attempt to put out the fire, which is lighting up the sky as the paratroopers begin falling out of it and into the town square, much to the astonishment of the Germans and the townspeople. The Germans began shooting into the air — at you and your fellow paratroopers.
You struggle to guide your chute away from the fire and the Germans, but it will not go your way. Before you touch French soil, you are wounded, hit in the foot by a burst of flak. Fighting your parachute to guide it away from the fire and the German soldiers below, you land on a 12th century church, your parachute hopelessly snagged in its bell tower, the bell of which is ringing to alert citizens to the fire. The battle below is heated. You try to cut the parachute cords away, but you drop your knife. You have no way off the church tower now. You must play dead to live.
And you do.
For two hours, while the battle rages below, an eyewitness to it all.
And then it is over, everyone is dead or has escaped.
And now the Germans are coming.
Two of them cut you down and take you prisoner. But you are Pvt. John Steele and you want no part of spending the war this way. So, four days later, while being held at an enemy command post, you escape through a window, and you make it back to Allied lines where you are transferred to a hospital in England.
You will go on to make other parachute jumps — including in Operation Market Garden, an Allied military operation fought in the Netherlands from Sept. 17-27, 1944 — never knowing that this unlucky drop into Sainte-Mère-Église is about to become one of the most famous parachute jumps in history.
•••
It is years after the war, something you don’t talk about much, and you receive a letter from a fellow named Cornelius Ryan who is writing a book about D-Day, and he wants to talk to you. He wants to know the story about the Germans cutting you down from the church bell tower that 3 a.m. morning and taking you away. He wants to include it in his book he is writing, “The Longest Day,” which will go on to be a movie where Red Buttons will play your role. Maybe it’s a short scene — 140 seconds to be exact — but that scene, that movie, will change your life and cement your place in history.
And to the people of Sainte-Mère-Église, where you should never have been, you will always be a hero.
Stop any citizen on the street of the French town, and they will point to the bell tower and tell you the name of that American paratrooper is John Steele. They will shake your hand, they will thank you, they will tell you the story. They will direct you to the 82nd Airborne Museum, which tells you the story of John Steele, the hometown boy from Metropolis, known to his family as Marvin. The man who accidentally flew into history.
The church will erect a statue of you there — hanging from the bell tower, of course — and install a stained-glass window of the event. You will be invited back many times over the years for the town to recognize you and thank you again.
And when you pass on at the age of 57 in 1969, your nephew, Deputy John Steele with the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, will attend in your place.
And still, in 2022, they will celebrate.
After all, Sainte-Mère-Église was the first town liberated in the D-Day invasion, and they have not forgotten.
•••
And now, we are back to modern day Metropolis, the same, small sleepy town where a new project is underway — a project inspired by the story of “The Longest Day” and the life of John Steele.
John (or Marvin, if you are family) belongs to history, he belongs to Metropolis, and he belongs to Sainte-Mère-Église.
How do we do what Sainte-Mère-Église has been doing for years, what some have felt we should have done a long time ago and tell the story of one of our own?
You start with the local citizens who decided it is time. One of them went to Sainte-Mère-Église over the summer and decided this is worth trying, this is worth doing and a simple phone call brought enthused locals together who said, “Why not? We should do it.”
We’ve asked the mayor to help us become a sister city with Sainte-Mère-Église, the town that claims our John.
More than that, we want to raise funds to commission a life-sized bronze statue of John here in his hometown. It won’t be easy, but things that are worth it rarely are. If Saint-Mère-Église feels that John is worthy of a statue, a stained-glass window and a museum, shouldn’t we feel the same?
Let us know what you think, let us know if you want to help, let us know if you want to be involved. If you love history get involved! If you know the Steele family, thank them for their blessing. If you think John is worth it, join us in this quest.
The group currently consists of Vicki Mayhall, Karla Ogle, Kaley McGinnis, Debbie Hillebrand and Brian Horn. Donations to the John Steele Memorial can be mailed to City National Bank, Attn: Debbie Hillebrand, P.O. Box 380, Metropolis, IL 62960; checks should be made to the John Steele Memorial. Please be aware that while we are in the process of obtaining our 501c3, we have not yet obtained it, so donations to this point will not be tax deductible.
History is quirky, John showed us that. Let us remember.
