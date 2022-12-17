METROPOLIS, Ill. — A new ordinance has set general penalty fines at $100 in the City of Metropolis.
The Metropolis City Council adopted the ordinance that amends Title 1, General Provisions, Section 10.99, General Penalty, Subsection C — Citation-Court Appearance Not Required-Penalty during its meeting Monday, Dec. 12.
“We have several different fines that range from $25 to $40,” explained Mayor Don Canada. “So, whether or not it’s a police officer, abatement officer, animal control, they’ve all been moved to $100 minimum. It’s all one flat fine for whoever writes it.”
Police Chief Harry Masse explained the ordinance further.
“The fine schedules for ordinance violations were all over the place,” he said. “Some had not updated for decades. Effective now, minimum fines for all ordinance violations will be $100, unless otherwise stated higher. This is still cheaper than state charges, which start at $164 plus court costs if you go to court.”
Masse noted there will be a couple of fines, such as handicapped parking, which is $300, that will remain at the higher level.
Under citizen request, Richard Kruger, chairman of the Massac-Metropolis Port District, discussed a potential tourism/educational opportunity.
Kruger said the MMPD has been approached by the Maritime Pastoral Training Foundation in Paducah to bring the PFT-26 “Liberty,” a historic Vietnam War gunboat, to Metropolis.
The PFT was the Vietnam-era’s version of World War II’s PT boats. Four were built, and the Liberty is the only one that remains. The boat saw action from 1968-71 during the war on the rivers and coast of Vietnam. After the war, the boat served stateside — from 1971-85 by the Navy for patrol duty, training and equipment testing and from 1987-93 in the fleet. After 1998, it was used by the Sea Scouts of Sacramento, California, as a training ship. While the ship was acquired by the Maritime Pastoral Training Foundation in 2020, it is presently docked at Mano Bay Harbor in California.
The PFT-26 continues to be a fully operational boat, and the Maritime Pastoral Training Foundation plans to use it as an operating museum and a training ship. Kruger noted the ship is a designated maritime incident command and communication post and could be used as a rescue and response vessel in emergencies.
Kruger emphasized the project “is a lot in the planning stage,” but the Maritime Pastoral Training Foundation has not requested any funding, just a docking location. The plan is to bring it from California through the Panama Canal, up the Mississippi to Metropolis. Kruger said the MMPD is proposing the ship be docked on the riverfront, possibly between Ferry and Market streets down stream from Harrah’s. The proposed location was previously designated under an intergovernmental agreement with the MMPD and the city. Kruger noted the permits for transporting and locating the PFT-26 to Metropolis would need to be a joint effort between the MMPD and the city.
The council voiced its support of the project. Canada asked the MMPD to keep looking into it and get back to the council. Kruger said he’d keep the council informed.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the 2022-23 tax levy ordinance, setting the levy at almost $1.7 million.
• Approved renewing the city’s current health care provisions.
• Approved renewing the current city’s stop-loss insurance with Symetra.
• After learning from auditor Keith Slusser with Fick, Eggemeyer & Williamson, CPAs, the city received a clean audit opinion on its financial statement and its yellow book audit, accepted the audit findings for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the sale or other disposition of personal property for the City of Metropolis. Masse said the sale will be of bicycles.
• And, learned police Sgt. John McNeely has submitted his retirement notice. His last working day is Dec. 27. The council accepted the promotion of officer Nick Holland to sergeant, effective Jan. 2, 2023. In addition to the sergeant duties, Holland will continue to be the city’s K9 officer.
Under department heads, Fire Chief Micah Tolbert asked the council to keep the Sims family in its thoughts and prayers. The department responded to a house fire on Bayne Street last week. Timothy “Maison” Sims, 18, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, from his injuries.
Under new business, Ward 4 alderman Jeremy Holley brought to the council’s attention the deteriorating condition of benches along Ferry and Market streets, especially the one at City National Bank. Canada said they would be looked into.
The council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
