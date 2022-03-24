The Metropolis Police Department announced Wednesday that it’s investigating an early morning shooting on Oak Drive, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a Metropolis man.
At approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, 911 dispatch received a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Oak Drive in Metropolis. Officers arrived on scene in one minute, according to a news release.
MPD said officers learned that the shooting suspect had already fled the scene and that the victim, while attempting to flee the scene, crashed into a tree and then fled on foot. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police also said this was “not a random attack.” Both the shooting suspect and the intended target have been identified and there is no threat to the community, according to the news release.
MPD said Justin L. Eades, 37, is wanted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, as of Wednesday afternoon. He’s described as a white male, 5 foot 11 inches and 225 pounds. Eades should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. If located, people are asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.