On Thursday morning, the Metropolis Police Department announced that a suspect in Wednesday’s Oak Drive shooting was arrested.
At approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatch received a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Oak Drive in Metropolis, according to a news release.
Metropolis police said officers learned the shooting suspect had already fled the scene and that the victim, while attempting to flee the scene, crashed into a tree and then fled on foot. Police also said Wednesday that it was “not a random attack.”
Both the shooting suspect and the intended target have been identified and there is no threat to the community, according to the release.
Metropolis police later said on Wednesday afternoon that the shooting investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued, and Justin L. Eades, 37, from Metropolis, was wanted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
On Thursday morning, the department said Eades has been arrested and lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
