METROPOLIS, Ill. — Police here are trying to find the people responsible for damaging a downtown restaurant.
Director of Public Safety Harry Masse said gunshots were fired on Ferry Street between two vehicles before one of them crashed into Cordavino’s Italian Kitchen.
The incident left a big surprise for the owners and management of Cordavino’s.
“I’m a lifelong resident of Metropolis and I’ve never had anything, heard of anything happening like this here in town, so it’s all new,” Jeff Hargan, general manager, said.
The car backed over a light pole and entered the restaurant, shattering glass and leaving a mess.
“You come in, and all of a sudden you’ve got a drive-thru at your work. It’s a little daunting, but we got a lot of cleanup to do, “ Hargan said. “We’ll get that taken care of this afternoon in between takeout orders, and we’ll be ready to rock and roll tonight.”
Masse said this is an isolated incident, and there is not a threat to the community at this time — but investigators need the public’s help.
“We are asking the public’s help. We received numerous calls, like I said, of 911, shots being fired, but we haven’t received any real word of anyone who actually witnessed the shooting or could describe the vehicles,” Masse said.
He said they do not have descriptions of the suspects either.
“There’s a lot of theories out there, but right now we have nothing substantial, or anything that we could release that we could use to help us with the investigation,” Masse said.
Cordavino’s has already repaired the hole, boarding up the area. The restaurant is back to its normal operating hours.
Masse said police plan to check the security cameras of nearby businesses.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about Thursday night’s shooting to call the Metropolis Police Department at 618-524-2310.
