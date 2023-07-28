METROPOLIS, Ill. — When Terri Smith approached Harry Masse about taking part in National Night Out, he was all for it.
“I have always believed in the notion that for the police department to be successful, we have to engage with the community we serve,” said Masse, who is the Metropolis Police Chief/Metropolis Department of Public Safety director. “National Night Out was designed to get neighbors to meet their neighbors. We live in and serve this community. Just like the other community events the police department holds, this just seemed to fit.”
But the more Smith and Masse talked and planned, they didn’t want to stop with just MPD. For Metropolis’ first National Night Out venture, a number of other organizations will also participate in the event being held from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Girl Scout House, 1230 E. Seventh St., across from Sonic.
There will be free food and family activities. Everyone is invited.
Hailing from Chicago and Houston where National Night Out is observed, Smith asked Masse last year if Metropolis participates. Learning it didn’t, she registered the city and when this year’s reminders came out, she asked Masse, Fire Chief Micah Tolbert and Mayor Don Canada “if we could organize and participate, offering to help coordinate,” she said.
Initially, the night was going to be a police/community event, “but we decided to go larger,” Masse said.
“This is a community-building event to help citizens, children and seniors become familiar with law enforcement personnel,” Smith said. “In discussions between the police chief and mayor, we agreed to invite all organizations that might benefit from a ‘get to know you event’ like this.”
Joining the MPD are the Metropolis Fire Department, City of Metropolis, Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition, Massac County Sheriff’s Office, Massac Memorial Hospital, Massac County Mental Health, Metropolis Boy Scout Troop 101 and Metropolis Girl Scout Troop 8029 to “take over the Girl Scout House, set up some tables and talk to people who come in,” Masse said.
The MFD will also cook hot dogs for attendees.
National Night Out is not only “a good event that can only foster better relationships within our community,” but also one that “gives people a network to use when they need it,” Smith said.
“The more first responders and community organizations involved, the more interested and engaged the community and children will be,” she continued. “We want to plant seeds of familiarity and friendship. Many citizens do not know who our law enforcement and firefighters are or the secular resources available to them. In creating a free fun event, we hope to build bridges of trust and safety nets in the community to help our citizens meet the challenges we all face together.”
National Night Out is marking its 39th anniversary this year. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Held the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, bringing back a true sense of community under positive circumstances.
Masse said Metropolis’ take on the night “is a great idea. It is a different concept than what the National Night Out organization does, but this is Metropolis. We are a good community, and I thought involving other partners would give them a chance to interact with our citizens in a positive manner.”
With that focus, Masse said the night “gives the other organizations a chance to show what they have to offer. The sheriff’s department does not get many opportunities to interact in a positive manner with our citizens as they are busy handling the county business, but they are important partners with the city police department. MCDAC is a very important asset to our community, as are Massac Memorial and the Scouts. We could not do this without the blessing of city hall. The mayor jumped on board right away and gave us the Girl Scout House to hold the event. Their behind-the-scenes assistance is what will make this successful.”
The roots of National Night Out trace back to 1970 when Matt Peskin, a Community Watch volunteer in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, realized that while several such organizations exist around the country, there was no shared platform for them to connect. The National Association of Town Watch was established in 1981. That group introduced the National Night Out campaign in August 1984. According to the event’s website, around 17,000 communities have registered to participate this year, including 198 in Illinois.
Metropolis coordinators “directly asked all the organizations to participate” in this year’s event. They “hope to expand in future years,” Smith said. “The response has been very supportive and enthusiastic.”
