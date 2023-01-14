METROPOLIS, Ill. – On what would have been his 93rd birthday, the youth department of First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 413 W. Seventh St. in Metropolis, will observe the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
The public is invited. Carolin Harvey, mayor pro-tem of Carbondale, will speak. Special guests will be the Mt. Horeb Freewill Baptist Church Praise Team.
During the program, a collection will be taken to benefit the church’s scholarship fund, which is used to assist members with postsecondary educational needs.
Refreshments will be served in the church’s Family Life Center after the program.
First Missionary Baptist has held the observance for over 40 years to “honor the contributions and sacrifices of Dr. King in the struggle for civil and human rights,” said Rev. Dr. Orlando McReynolds, Th.D., the church’s pastor.
King was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. A campaign for a federal holiday in King’s honor began soon after his assassination on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law as a holiday by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, with its first observance in 1986. It is observed on the third Monday of January, near the time of King’s birthday, which was Jan. 15, 1929.
