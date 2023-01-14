METROPOLIS, Ill. – On what would have been his 93rd birthday, the youth department of First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 413 W. Seventh St. in Metropolis, will observe the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The public is invited. Carolin Harvey, mayor pro-tem of Carbondale, will speak. Special guests will be the Mt. Horeb Freewill Baptist Church Praise Team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In