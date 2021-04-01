METROPOLIS, Ill. — After 16 years, Metropolis will soon have a new mayor. Mayor Billy McDaniel took office in 2005, and announced last year that he would not be running for reelection.
McDaniel has been involved in in city government for 20 years. He served four years as a Metropolis alderman before being elected mayor. This will not only be a new chapter for McDaniel, but for the city as a whole.
“It’s been a tremendous 20 years for me. I would not trade the experience for anything,” McDaniel said. “I’ve had great council members. I’ve had great employees. They’re not employees to me, they’re friends.”
Throughout his tenure, he’s dealt with record-breaking flooding, tornado damage, and now a pandemic. COVID-19 is something that’s hit Metropolis hard financially. With fewer people going out in the community, less money is being spent, meaning the city isn’t collecting as much tax revenue. Metropolis is expecting nearly $800,000 through the federal government’s $1.9 trillion relief plan. McDaniel wants the incoming mayor to focus on helping the city’s budget
“Pass a budget that you can live with for a year. Bite the bullet, and just try to explain: Here’s where we’re at. We’re going to fulfill our obligations this year and hope that next year gets better,” McDaniel said.
He’s also establishing a way for the city to make money in order to help the incoming mayor.
“I actually just signed the paperwork about a month ago for the new dispensary, and that is going to be a genuine revenue stream,” McDaniel said.
Metropolis would collect a 3% sales tax on any recreational marijuana sales in the city.
“We’ve been very fortunate through hard work that we’re leaving the city in a revenue stream better than it was when I got here,” McDaniel said. “I’m happy of that.”
After all this time, he’s ready for some rest and relaxation. McDaniel said he plans on pursuing one his passions further, training beagles.
“I can run dogs a couple, or three times a week, early in the mornings. I have a friend who’s a couple years older than I am, we run dogs a lot together, we run field trials a lot together,” McDaniel said.
The next mayor will take over on May 10.
Monday night, the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce held a roundtable with the candidates. All four candidates were invited. Don Canada, Jim Hambrick and Robert McDonald were in attendance.
Chuck Short wasn’t able to attend.
The three talked about ways they could improve the city and bring more jobs to the area. They also talked about what they hoped to achieve as mayor.
