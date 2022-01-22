Metropolis marks 50 years of Superman

Once upon a time in Cleveland, Ohio, two teenage boys put their imaginations together and created an American superhero.
Nearly 85 years later, Metropolis is marking 50 years of its connection to that creativity.
The Metropolis Chamber of Commerce has placed banners around the Superman statue commemorating the date — Jan. 21, 1972 — when Superman “adopted” the City of Metropolis and when National Periodical Publications and the chamber signed an agreement that Superman would be used in a not-for-profit manner to help promote good will in the city.
The beginning
As teenagers, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster met in high school. Both were fans of science fiction. They created what was thought to be the first fanzine and eventually used their talents in developing a character that would become Superman. For five years, Siegel, the writer of the team, and Shuster, the artist, took their idea to comic companies only to receive rejections. Finally, they were accepted and Superman appeared in Action Comics in June 1938.
Images in Superman paralleled his creators’ lives, especially that of Shuster.
Shuster worked as a newspaper boy for the “Toronto Daily Star.” “The Daily Star” is where Clark Kent began his career, before it was changed to “The Daily Planet” when the comic strip received international distribution.
In an interview shortly before his death in 1992, Shuster said he modeled the cityscape of Superman’s home city of Metropolis on that of his hometown, the look of Clark Kent after himself and movie star Harold Lloyd, Superman’s look after actor Douglas Fairbanks Sr. and Lois Lane after Joanne Carter, who would later marry Siegel.
After his first appearance in Action Comics, Superman would go on to appear in various newspaper strips, radio serials, television programs, films and video games.
Embracing the myth
He would also become the adopted son of a real town.
Long before Superman, comic books or superheroes were ever thought of, William McBane was traveling west from Pennsylvania on a flatboat in the mid-1880s. His journey brought him to James H.G. Wilcox, who lived on the banks of the Ohio River and ran a ferry boat. Intrigued with the area, McBane stayed and the two began in 1839 laying out a town they called Metropolis City.
Metropolis means “mother city” — a name McBane and Wilcox felt fitting for a fledgling community they believed was destined to become a bustling city. In the early years it was indeed a thriving town, thanks to riverfront industries ranging from ship and lumber yards to button and stove factories. As river traffic gave way to rail and road, the city did not grow as envisioned, but Metropolis remained a great place to live.
The idea for the town and comic book hero connection came from a man, who like Superman, was an outsider to Metropolis but came to call it home.
Bob Westerfield, who died in November 1992, moved to Metropolis from Kentucky in 1969. A couple of years later, he started putting two and two together.
Metropolis had experienced a population boom in the early 1950s as temporary crews came to build the areas’s atomic energy and steam plants. Once that construction was complete, the crews left, and Metropolis again became a small, quiet river town.
Twenty years later, Interstate 24 was being built and Fort Massac State Park was restoring its fort area. It’s then that Westerfield had an epiphany — interstate plus park equals a large number of travelers passing through the area.
But how to keep them from bypassing Metropolis?
That became Westerfield’s key word — Metropolis was the hometown of Superman, no other town in the United States had the name “Metropolis.”
The next step was only natural.
Westerfield first proposed a Superman promotion to the Chamber of Commerce. Liking the idea, the Chamber appointed Westerfield to launch the Superman promotion and head up the Superman Governing Board. Over the course of the next two years, one idea fostered another. Westerfield and a group of other businessmen incorporated themselves and sold $250,000 worth of stock. Two local entrepreneurs bought $84,000 worth; 820 other Metropolitans bought the remainder for an average cost of about $202 each. The corporation bought licensing rights to the name “Superman” and to become known as “Hometown of Superman” for $50,000 from National Periodical Publications, later known as DC Comics, a division of Warner Communications.
In addition, the Chamber decided to take advantage of the city’s association with the superhero and designed a “Superman of Metropolis” award to be presented to those the Chamber wanted to honor on behalf of the city. The story about the award and the ideas for local promotions in connection with it — a Superman museum, a million dollars’ worth of comic book art and a Disneyland style theme park called The Amazing World of Superman — was carried by the United Press International news service on Jan. 6, 1972. The story had such an impact all across the country that within three weeks the town became involved in a Superman adoption ceremony.
That ceremony was held on Jan. 21, 1972, as members of the media from all over the nation converged on Metropolis. More than 3,000 people crowded around the special stage erected in the middle of the intersection of Metropolis and Fourth streets to see the arrival of Superman — represented by Rev. Charles Chandler, then pastor of First Baptist Church of Metropolis, who was dressed in George Reeves’ old Superman suit from his portrayal of the Man of Steel during the 1950s television program “The Adventures of Superman” — and to hear dignitaries express enthusiasm for Metropolis and the promotional project. State, national and local dignitaries joined in, lauding Superman for his crusades against crime, injustice and inequality and his choice of Metropolis as his permanent home.
Carmine Infantino, the publisher of National Periodical Publications, was among the dignitaries at that 1972 ceremony. According to Westerfield, Infantino stated: “NPP was surprised there was a ‘real’ Metropolis,” and, furthermore, to Infantino’s knowledge, “this is the first time any town in the USA has adopted an alien from another world, friendly or otherwise.” Infantino also described Chandler as “perfect” in his portrayal of the famous comic book hero. In fact, Chandler made an appearance on the TV show “To Tell the Truth” portraying Superman.
A few months later, in May 1972, “The Metropolis Times,” the local weekly newspaper, gave the Superman image in the community a boost in when it changed its name to “The Metropolis Planet” to correspond with the name of the newspaper for which Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent worked, “The Daily Planet.”
On June 9, 1972, the Illinois State Legislature passed Resolution 572 that declared Metropolis the “Hometown of Superman” and recognized Superman as a distinguished Son of Metropolis.
In May 1973, the Amazing World of Superman Exhibition Center held its grand opening. The opening day ceremony was preceded on the evening before with a 35th birthday party for Superman. The center had its own full-time Superman portrayer, Mike Forbes, of Marion. However, the center, and the rest of the promotional plan, was short lived, in part, Westerfield said, because “we kind of went too far” and the energy crisis of 1973-74 kept tourists off the roads. Many of the center’s displays were sold, some returned to New York and others purchased locally. The giant flying Superman was bought by Chamber executive secretary Leslie Easterday and donated it for use on the “Welcome to Metropolis” billboard coming into town.
The connection continues
Over the years, Metropolis has continued embracing Superman with other images of the Man of Steel around town — the water tower behind city hall, city vehicle tax stickers, bumper stickers, T-shirts, the larger-than-life statue and more. Businesses around town also embrace the legend by selling souvenirs and decorating in Superman colors and symbols.
In the late-1970s, with the production of the first Superman movie, new interest was brought to the superhero’s hometown. A committee, which included Westerfield and several local merchants, was formed in February 1979 to see what could be done locally to reap the benefits of the national publicity. The first Superman Celebration was held in June 1979, during which the street around the Massac County Courthouse was designated as Superman Square. The Celebration will mark its 44th year June 10-12.
“It’s pretty amazing it’s been going on as along as it has,” Celebration co-chair Karla Ogle said in 2008 during the event’s 40th anniversary. “Even more amazing are the number of people interested in coming, so many come in for the celebration — every year there are people from other countries. BBC did an episode last year. A crew from Japan and from Germany have been here in the past and another television crew from Germany is scheduled to be here this year. It’s gotten a lot of media attention over the years for something that started as a hometown festival.”
As that hometown festival began, several Metropolis residents donned the red cape over the years, including Dan Thompson, Larry Davis, John Kreuter, Chuck Mullen, Bob Simpson, David Martin, Richard Corzine Jr., Bruce Wilcox, Mike Boyd, Rick Abell, Richard Dick, Ken Terry, Jeff Capps, Steven Farmer, Trey Marshall and Brett Whitnel. Josh Boultinghouse has been Metropolis’ official Superman since 2008.
Celebrities have become a part of the Celebration, beginning with Margot Kidder in 1984 with 58 others with various “super” connections from television, film, Broadway and the comic book to follow on an annual basis since 1997.
“Everybody loves the chance to meet somebody famous,” Ogle said in 2008. “(The Superman Celebration) is a great atmosphere to meet these celebrities in.”
The Celebration isn’t the only time celebrities stop by the Home of Superman. Over the years, various “super” fans have made surprise visits, stopping to see the statue and/or the Super Museum, the most recent being actor Barry “Douglas” Meyers on Jan. 5. Meyers portrayed Bizarro in “The Adventures of Superboy” for eight episodes from 1989-92.
About 100 feet north of Superman’s left boot is the Super Museum. Opened around 1992, the museum contains artifacts from various Superman movies and television shows, including actual Superman costumes, props, publicity photos and original posters; and Superman merchandise, from breakfast cereal to board games to action figures. Videos of old Superman films run continuously on television monitors in the rear of the museum
The Superman statue has been part of uptown Metropolis since 1986 with the current statue being installed in 1993. A renovation to the area, begun in 2020 with a complete repainting of the statue, is under way with Phase 3 — the restoration of the S shield the statue stands on — scheduled to be complete for June 2022 Superman Celebration when the statue will be rededicated. Bricks to fund that renovation are $100 and available for a limited time. Bricks can be purchased online at supermancelebration.net or by calling the Metro Chamber at 618-524-2714.
Superman’s leading lady, Lois Lane, was honored in 2010 with the unveiling of a statue in the likeness of actress Noel Neill. The 6-foot statue of Neill as the character she first portrayed in the 1948 movie serial “Superman” and then on the 1953-57 television in “The Adventures of Superman” is located on the corner of Seventh and Market streets, two blocks from the Superman statue. The statue not only honors Superman’s leading lady but is in appreciation to Neill who was named “The First Lady of Metropolis” in 2003 for her many visits to the city.
Background information for this story was taken from the 1979 and 1987 Superman Celebration sections published by the Metropolis Planet, the 1989 Metropolis Sesquicentennial Historical Booklet and en.wikipedia.org.
