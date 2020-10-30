During October, the Metropolis (Illinois) Lighthouse, also known as Hope Light, has been raising breast cancer awareness by adorning its lantern room railing with a pink ribbon.
The Lighthouse was constructed at the entrance to Dorothy Miller Park in 2014 as the world’s only lighthouse designed, built and dedicated to the fight against cancer.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women.
“Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.
Breast cancer death rates have decreased over the years mainly due to advances in screening and treatment, according to the American Cancer Society.
The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass, but symptoms area also possible which is why it’s important to have any breast change checked by a health care provider.
More information on breast cancer signs and symptoms, prevention, risks and treatment options can be found at http://www.cancer.org/breast-cancer.
