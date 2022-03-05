METROPOLIS, Ill.
From an early age, Gabby Wrye has focused on giving back to her community.
So, as soon as she heard the Metropolis Fire Department was hiring, she applied.
On Feb. 16, she was sworn in as the first full-time female firefighter in the department’s history. She left on Sunday, Feb. 27, after her monthly drill with the Illinois Army National Guard, to begin 10 weeks of training at the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign-Urbana.
Around every two years, the Metropolis Fire Department conducts a testing process that consists of a physical ability test, aerial ladder climb and a written test to establish a list of eligible candidates for hiring purposes. Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 35.
The recent test was conducted Jan. 8 with 14 candidates taking part. While everyone passed the written and physical portions of the test, there was one who stood out.
“The No. 1 position is going to be a female,” Harry Masse, Metropolis Department of Public Safety director, informed the Metropolis City Council at its Jan. 10 meeting. “She had the highest test scores for both. She has a master’s degree, and she’s currently a firefighter in the military. She obviously just nailed it. I’m looking forward to seeing her.”
Fire Chief Micah Tolbert noted, “it’s nothing new to have females interview” for the department. The department had a part-time female firefighter a few years ago. Others have interviewed for full-time positions in the past, and Wrye was one of three to interview at this last go-round.
“One of the things that stood out about (Wrye) amongst most, if not all, of us on the interview panel was her conduct, the way she carried herself,” Tolbert observed. “She’s 23 and has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree. She serves her country in the Army National Guard. She’s went to the Guard for fire brigade training. She was a volunteer on Joppa Fire Department. She has that drive and background.”
That drive has pushed Wrye through a lot.
“My main thing is for people to essentially never give up and follow their dreams of what they want to do,” she said.
“Volunteering can be something small — go to your neighbor’s and help them rake leaves, sign up to do 5Ks to help an organization. Anything to help somebody, it doesn’t have to be big. Or if there are bigger things you want to do — get out, try it, experience it and see what it’s like. Know that if I put my mind to something, I can accomplish anything I set out to do. I might fail when I initially start, but as long as I’m persistent and have the mindset of ‘I know this is hard, but I can do this,’ I can be successful in anything I do.”
A 2016 graduate of Joppa High School, Wrye was on its Lady Rangers basketball and softball teams. All four years, she was involved with its FFA chapter, holding the offices of secretary her freshman year and president her sophomore, junior and senior years. She was also the FFA Section 25 secretary her senior year. She received her FFA State Degree in 2016 and, in 2017, her FFA American Degree, the most prestigious award an FFA member can receive.
She graduated from Shawnee Community College in 2017 with three associate’s degrees — associate’s of science, associate’s of art and applied science for fish and wildlife management. She went on to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to get her bachelor’s in ag education in 2019 and her master’s of science in education specializing in the outdoor recreation professions, or master’s of outdoor rec, in 2020.
Wrye is also an assistant instructor for scuba diving and currently working toward becoming an instructor.
“I pretty well like anything to do with the outdoors,” she said.
Wrye, a Farm Bureau Young Leader member, competed in the 2017 Miss Metropolis Scholarship Pageant where her platform, “FFA — Get Involved, Pay It Forward,” encouraged “getting involved in the FFA in your community and volunteering.” In fall 2020, she was crowned Illinois Ms. United States Agriculture 2021, where she not only had several volunteer opportunities, but spread the word by posting about different aspects of agriculture.
Wrye began volunteering with the Joppa Fire Department in January 2021 and joined the Illinois Army National Guard in March 2021 as a firefighter.
“From an early age, I really liked to volunteer for different things that came up because I’ve always been a person who likes to help others,” she said. “For me, firefighting sounded like a great opportunity to be able to help my community and to be able to help people in general.”
So, why firefighting specifically? “It’s hard to explain,” Wrye said. “For me, firefighting is one of those things that when we’re needed, it’s a bad situation most of the time.”
She explained how during those calls, firefighters have to fill multiple roles — putting the fire out, helping go through and get belongings, making sure the fire’s victims are OK. Sometimes they’re called to assist with a medical call. Through all of it, she said, firefighters “help in anyway possible to make the situation a little better. Knowing people care and are there for you is a really good feeling.”
And it’s something she’d like to make a career of, which is one reason she joined the Guard.
“For me, going into the Guard is going to help me in the future to get this career,” Wrye said. “It was a good foundation to help me go through that training the way I did and to come home and help apply that training here.”
Tolbert agreed.
“Since the fire service is a para-military organization, her military background and Department of Defense Fire Academy training should benefit her greatly here,” he said. “She didn’t have a tremendous amount of time with the Joppa Fire Department, so what things she learned there, along with her academy training, we will continue to build upon.”
Wrye’s first day at the Fire Service Institute began bright and early Monday morning.
According to Tolbert, her first seven weeks will be the fire academy portion — learning basic firefighter skills, pump operations, fire hose management, ropes, ladders, firefighter rescue, vehicle extrication, fire apparatus driving skills, basic building construction, fire behavior and more. The remaining time will be “additional requirements the department imposes of its firefighters,” he said.
In setting her mind to become a Metropolis firefighter, Wrye said she “definitely tried to do well on the test,” but she “was in shock, super excited and happy” when they called for the interview and then offered the job.
Now, as she undergoes the training to perform that job, she’s “ready to see where we can go as a firefighter family in general and to be able to see where I can help the community,” Wrye said. “I’m super honored to be able to be the first female firefighter.”
