METROPOLIS, Ill. — James Lewis and Shirley Ann Peebles were just kids when they met. Next week, they will celebrate 70 years of marriage.
Their platinum anniversary is March 14.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
METROPOLIS, Ill. — James Lewis and Shirley Ann Peebles were just kids when they met. Next week, they will celebrate 70 years of marriage.
Their platinum anniversary is March 14.
Growing up, the couple’s families — Charles and Gladys Peebles and Walter and Phoebe Lewis — lived on Ophia Street. The Peebles weren’t far from the old Metropolis High School, now the Metropolis Elementary School property, while the Lewis family lived a couple of blocks down.
Over the years, friendship grew to love and the couple married in 1953 in Corinth, Mississippi, with Rubel L. Phillips officiating. She was 17, and he was 18.
With both being born and raised in Metropolis, there wasn’t much of a guess where they would make their home.
The newlyweds moved back to Metropolis. He worked at Lafarge and she at the Good Luck Glove Factory. They set up their home on Catherine Street and raised three children — son, James “Butch,” and daughters, Jamie and Sherri.
But the couple didn’t stop there. Their house was the gathering place — complete with all of the toys, from dirt bikes to dune buggies to a pool — where the whole block hung out. In addition, all of those kids, and later the couple’s own grandkids, looked to Lewis, a mechanic all of his life, to fix anything for them.
They attend Seven Mile Baptist Church. They also go to as many of their great-grandchildren’s ballgames and programs as they can.
They will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with their family — their three kids and kids-in-law, James “Butch” Lewis and wife Kay, Jamie Schabbing and husband Larry and Sherri Sisk and husband Randy, all of Metropolis; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.