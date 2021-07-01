METROPOLIS, Ill. — Putting on his citizen’s hat, city of Metropolis Ward 4 Alderman Jeremy Holley requested the city draft a letter concerning the swift completion of the construction on Interstate 24.
The request, made during Monday’s Metropolis City Council meeting, came some 33 hours and 20 minutes after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and eight passenger vehicles near Exit 3 in Paducah on Sunday left a 4-year-old girl from Franklin, Tennessee, dead and nine taken to hospitals. The westbound lanes of the interstate from the exit into Metropolis were closed for nearly seven hours.
Holley’s request in the form of a motion was for “we as a council — along with the help of (city counsel) Rick (Abell) and Mayor (Don) Canada — adopt a resolution to write a letter about some type of collaborative effort to help relieve the strain of the issues we’re experiencing with the interstate. We don’t need to lose any more lives. It needs to stop, and we need to speak up,” Holley said.
He requested the letter be addressed to Gov. JB Pritzker, State Sen. Dale Fowler, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, U.S. Rep Mary Miller, State Sen. Dick Durbin, State Sen. Tammy Duckworth, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the corresponding agencies in Kentucky.
“If we’re not going to speak, we’re going to be negligent. That’s our job is to speak up and try to do the right thing,” Holley said.
