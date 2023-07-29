METROPOLIS, Ill. — In an effort to get the city’s annual budget and appropriations more in sync with its fiscal year, the Finance Committee of the Metropolis City Council held its final meeting concerning the document prior to the Monday, July 24, council meeting.
The ordinance projects the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year expenses at $37,071,643, which includes some new equipment for the fire department, funding toward a new 911 system, the new Happy Hearts building, repaving of North Avenue from 11th to 18th streets, Phase 3 of the sewer separation project and the new well plan for the water department.
The annual budget and appropriations ordinance are on display for public review at the Metropolis City Clerk’s Office. It will be voted on at the Monday, Aug. 14, city council meeting.
Ward 2 alderman Brian Anderson was absent from the July 24 council meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, the council heard citizen requests, including:
• Josh Reagor provided an update to a project he brought before the council’s Water, Street, Light Committee on May 8. At that meeting, Reagor approached the city about creating a TIF district from Broadway to East Eighth Street to provide new, affordable, owner-occupied single family homes. While the city is checking into making the area a TIF district — “a tool I think the city can use to get redevelopment going in some of those blighted areas,” he said — Reagor has begun purchasing and clearing property.
Reagor told the council the main problem he has run into is squatters.
“I bought a property on Broadway and it had persons in it who we had to get rid of so we could tear the house down. I bought the house next to it and in the 36 hours between tearing the lock off it and tearing it down, six people moved in. We also had an issue at one of the houses with a squatter chucking a brick through the excavator while the operator was on it,” he said, noting concerns with the former Faith Tabernacle building at Broadway and Eighth Street, which also has signs of squatters. He called the church structure “a revolving door problem of people coming in and out” and “an issue that needs to be dealt with.”
Behind those lots are three lots that are “basically wooded — they’ve got brush, trees, anything can hide there. You go by at 6:30 in the morning and there’s deer running out of there with fawns,” he continued.
“I’m working on with the progression of the area of Eighth Street I’ve identified. I’m continuing to try and buy lots and level everything to get it back to a buildable condition.”
Reagor said he’d like to include a playground in the area “to make it more attractive and have a place for kids in that area to go,” and is looking at grants.
“I want you to know I’m still here and working toward this project,” he said. “I want to build new houses and sell them for cost. I want to attract new residents to the City of Metropolis.”
Metropolis Fire Chief Micah Tolbert commended the public works and light departments “for all the hard work” during last week’s storms.
“From everything I’ve heard, they did a fantastic job getting roads cleared, powerlines back up and power restored,” said Tolbert, who was out of town during the storms. “Hats off to those people.”
Metropolis Mayor Don Canada noted the fire department “helped out, too. They cut down some trees for us so we could get back to put those lines back up. It was a group effort all the way around.”
In other business, the council:
• Approved the closure of Ninth Street from Pearl Street to the end of Mt. Horeb Church’s parking lot going toward Market Street for the church’s community empowerment event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
• Approved seeking bids for the sale of 204 E. 11th St.
• Approved seeking bids for the sale of 909 Pearl St.
• Adopted an ordinance authorizing the sale of municipally owned real estate — 303 E. 12th St. — to Faith Jaco for $503.
• Adopted an ordinance authorizing the sale of municipally owned real estate — 411, 413 and 415 W. 11th St. — to Edgar Romero Valencia for $3,300.
• Adopted an ordinance authorizing the sale of municipally owned real estate — 416 E. Sixth St. — to Penny Bradley for $5,000.
• Approved Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau’s quarterly withdrawal request of $100,000 from its portion of the hotel/motel tax to go toward marketing and other costs.
• Approved Tolbert calling the next eligible candidate on the list to fill an upcoming firefighter position.
• And, approved Metropolis City Clerk Jan Adams filling a position in her office.
The next regular city council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
The citywide summer clean-up week will be Aug. 14-18.
