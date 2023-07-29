METROPOLIS, Ill. — In an effort to get the city’s annual budget and appropriations more in sync with its fiscal year, the Finance Committee of the Metropolis City Council held its final meeting concerning the document prior to the Monday, July 24, council meeting.

The ordinance projects the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year expenses at $37,071,643, which includes some new equipment for the fire department, funding toward a new 911 system, the new Happy Hearts building, repaving of North Avenue from 11th to 18th streets, Phase 3 of the sewer separation project and the new well plan for the water department.

