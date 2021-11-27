After receiving several calls and complaints, the city of Metropolis has changed its schedule for yard debris pick-up.
The pick-up is now going to be daily to coincide with each ward’s trash day — Ward 1 is on Mondays; Ward 2 on Tuesdays; Ward 3 on Wednesdays; and Ward 4 on Thursdays.
The schedule change was brought up during new business of the Metropolis City Council’s meeting on Nov. 22.
Previously, the pick-up, which is conducted by the city’s street department, was held each week to coincide with the ward number; for example, Ward 3 was done during the third week of the month.
Public Works Director Natalie Harris said the change helps with scheduling the various tasks of the street department and with residents’ ongoing question of when pick-up takes place.
The change has been in place long enough that an impact has been noticed.
“We haven’t received any complaints since we changed it,” said Mayor Don Canada. “We plan for it to stay this way since it seems to be working.”
In other business, the council:
• Approved an ordinance levying taxes for all corporate purposes for the city of Metropolis.
• Accepted the recommendation of the Finance Committee on health insurance renewal for 2022. Corporate counsel Rick Abell noted there will be a decrease in the overall cost this year.
• Approved the property/casualty insurance renewal quote with Illinois County Risk Management Trust (ICRMT) for $257,244. Abell informed the council the ICRMT policy covers a number of items, from unemployment insurance to property/casualty insurance.
• And, adopted an ordinance authorizing the sale or other disposition of personal property of the city. Abell said Harris found several junk vehicles, and the ordinance authorizes their sale for salvage value.
The council’s next regular meeting is 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.
