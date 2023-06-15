METROPOLIS, Ill. — As the 45th annual Metropolis Superman Celebration drew to a close, Val-Zod Earth 2 summed it up for his fellow guests.
“This is a community,” said Monte, half of the Chicago-based Cosplay DJs, as he and his partner DC, who portrayed Wonder Woman, accepted their Best of Metropolis Award at the Heroes & Villains Costume Contest on Sunday, June 11. “This is what we’re looking for when we cosplay.”
The three-day celebration opened Friday, June 9, with a rededication ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the city’s 15-foot bronze Superman statue. After the statue itself underwent a makeover in October 2020, its base got the treatment earlier this year with new mortar placed around the bricks, new personalized bricks added and a few other additions, revealed during the ceremony, were made.
But first, co-organizer Karla Ogle reminded attendees of an initial commemoration, without which “none of this would be happening at all” — the 85th anniversary of Superman.
During the ceremony, three new plaques were unveiled at the statue.
The first provides a history of the statue. Unveiled by Jenny Walters, Doris Troutman and Nancy Farley, it is located at the statue’s right side.
Thirty-one years ago, Walters was one of four original Superman statue committee members. She, Don Salsbury, the late O.D. Troutman and the late Mary Horman Castleman were given the mission to raise money to commission and have sculpted a Superman statue “that our town could be proud of.”
“We chose bronze, but felt it was important for our statue to wear Superman colors,” she said. “We kept our vision of having a statue that would stand the test of time and remain an attraction that would bring visitors to Metropolis. … I see vision and commitment in the current Superman Celebration staff and volunteers. The work that they do to not only maintain the statue, but put together the celebration event takes countless hours and year-round commitment. None of this is done for personal gain, but to elevate Metropolis and show that we are Metropolis and Superman proud.”
The second plaque, located at the statue’s left side, recognizes Metropolis’ superheroes — Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster; Bob Westerfield; the original Superman statue committee members; and Jim Hambrick. It was unveiled by Beth Clanahan, Kevin Westerfield and Morgan Siebert.
Clanahan noted that she, her sister and Julie Owens sang during the Jan. 21, 1972, ceremony when Superman “adopted” the City of Metropolis. She added that June 9 marked the 51st anniversary of when the State of Illinois House of Representatives passed a resolution naming Metropolis, Illinois, as the official hometown of Superman.
“We have a long history with the Man of Steel,” Clanahan said.
Thirty years ago, when the statue was unveiled on June 5, Clanahan was then-Mayor Bill Komer’s administrative assistant, and it was she who gave Komer’s speech for dedication as Komer was among those busy getting the city back in order after a wind sheer came through the community the previous day, knocking out electricity for four to seven days.
“When I looked through that crowd that day, I could see faces that were not worried about when they’d get electricity, I looked at faces that were so proud of what they were experiencing and what they were being able be a part of,” Clanahan said. “Here we are today, 30 years later. A lot of things have changed. So many faces I saw that day in 1993 have gone on, but they’ve left a great legacy. And the native son of Metropolis stands here today, newly painted and all spruced up, ready to share his message for generations to come as he looks over Market Street — that in Metropolis, Illinois, ‘truth, justice and the American way’ are not just words, it’s not just a slogan, it’s a way of life.”
Westerfield is the son of the late Bob Westerfield, who “was the absolute fire who started this whole flame blazing,” Ogle said. “It was his idea, his direction, his inspiration that got the town behind him. We have Bob Westerfield to thank for starting this ball rolling.”
The Westerfields moved to Metropolis in the late 1960s and were “surprised that we couldn’t find Superman nowhere,” Kevin Westerfield said. “But, I can remember my dad sitting us down at a coffee table and telling us his ideas, his visions he had for Metropolis. Today, to see what has happened from that coffee table to now is absolutely amazing. I want to thank the City of Metropolis and everyone involved in keeping my father’s memory and his ideas alive. And thanks to all of you for making Superman and the City of Metropolis what it is today.”
Siebert and her father Jim Hambrick are marking 30 years of the Super Museum.
For Hambrick, the legacy started in his childhood and began taking shape during a visit to Metropolis when he met with Bob Westerfield, who told Hambrick if he came and established a museum in the city, Westerfield would give him his Superman collection.
“I remember Bob telling me how important it was and what his overall dream was in making all this happen. After all these years of Metropolis being the Home of Superman, it has meaning. We’re on the map, and we’ve got a lot of support from a lot of outsiders who come in every year and share their experiences with the character, their love of the character and sometimes their dislike of the character,” Hambrick said. “I’m very proud of being part of the Metropolis legacy. I hope you get as much enjoyment as me and my family have. We’ve come a long ways with all of this, and we ain’t done yet.”
The third plaque is an engraving located in front of the statue. It was unveiled by Metropolis’ official Superman Josh Boultinghouse and Metropolis Department of Public Safety Director/Police Chief Harry Masse.
A quote by Superman, it reads: “There is a superhero in all of us. We just need the courage to put on the cape.”
Following the ceremony, Walters said she became involved with the statue committee due to her interest in trying to promote Superman and Metropolis.
“I became very focused on making Superman an important part of Metropolis and promoting Metropolis,” she said. “The committee members just clicked and worked.”
Walters said while she and her husband Jim will always call Metropolis home, they split their time between Barkley Lake and Gainesville, Florida. Along with being an original statue committee member, she is also a former Superman Celebration chairwoman.
“It’s wonderful to see what’s going on with the celebration,” she said. “I worked hard, but this group is just phenomenal in the things they’re accomplishing for the City of Metropolis.”
For Ogle, the 2023 celebration “was a great year. The crowds were amazing. Nothing but good comments from visitors. A lot of first-timers came this year. The first-timers were so impressed with the celebration and what we offered. Our guests could not have been better. They really enjoyed the celebration and meeting everyone. We’re all very pleased with the year.”
Ogle said this year’s guests — Tyler Hoechlin from CW’s “Superman & Lois,” Nicole Maines and Jesse Rath from CW’s “Supergirl” and Trina Robbins, who is the first woman to draw a Wonder Woman comic book — “were very good with the crowd, so willing to please everybody. Every time I looked up, Trina Robbins was walking up and down the street, going into our shops. She was so amazed with our celebration. The people were so nice to her. She was on cloud nine. She was really interesting to talk to with her long history with the comics.”
Ogle said her stand-out event of this year’s celebration was the eating contest, which was held Sunday morning, June 11.
“That will probably go down as the best eating contest we’ve ever had,” she said. “We never tell anyone what it’s going to be; it’s always a surprise. We brought our contestants on stage and brought out two little pieces of chocolate cheesecake. They thought they had it easy. When we got ready to start, we decide to add a little something to it — a big dollop of whipped cream. The staff members left the stage and the crowd started yelling, ‘They need more! They need more!’ So, they came back and emptied the cans. At ‘mark, set,’ we marked all of our anniversaries — 85 years of Superman, 45 years of the celebration, 30 years of the statue and the 30th anniversary of the Super Museum — with 190 M&Ms on top. That was a highlight.”
Through the years of organizing the celebration, Ogle said she enjoys “talking to the people who come, especially the first-timers when we get their impression. We never know what people think of little Metropolis and a small town festival. Everybody I talked to who said they were first-timers said they’re coming back next year, and that is what’s great. What makes me excited is talking to people who’ve been here and are so excited and ready to come back. Then, others who say it’s their 17th year — for them to come back repeatedly, that’s what makes me feel good: knowing they had enough of a good time that they’re coming back. And for some, the distance they drive — from Florida, New Jersey, Wisconsin — amazes me. It makes me feel good that our event is to the caliber that people want to return every year. That’s why I do it.”
The Metropolis Superman Celebration is hosted by the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce, the City of Metropolis and the Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The 46th annual celebration will be June 7-9, 2024.
