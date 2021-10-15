METROPOLIS, Ill. — Following months of negotiations, the Metropolis City Council this week adopted an ordinance authorizing an agreement to buy the former Metropolis Builders Supply property.
The property will become the home of the city’s Public Works facility. The closing is scheduled to take place Friday with possession by Dec. 15.
Located at 815 Johnson St., the former Metropolis Builders Supply property consists of a number of buildings on several parcels.
“There are a whole lot of efficiencies that come with this (relocation),” said corporate counsel Rick Abell. “(The purchase) will consolidate our operations, will get most of our equipment indoors, will be much more secure and will be closer to our other operations and plants. We’ll also have our fuel tanks out there.
“The title will automatically come to us. There will be different things that will have to be dealt with in phases.”
Through the agreement, the city of Metropolis is buying the property and inventory for $400,000 through an installment purchase agreement at 0% interest. The city will pay $25,000 down with the remainder being paid in January over the next five years — $55,000 in 2022 and $80,000 from 2023-26.
“The mayor’s done an excellent job getting this negotiated,” Abell said.
The city’s Public Works facility has been located on 12th Street since 2005, an area “so busy you can’t hardly pull in and out,” said Mayor Don Canada, during a discussion in September. “We paid $1 million to get (the street) re-blacktopped a couple years go, and we’re the ones running our equipment up and down it.”
During that discussion, Canada noted that “relocating everybody to (Johnson Street) and put(ting) everything we own underneath a roof” will also help with gas costs and wear and tear on vehicles. “It’s going to be a good thing for the city,” he said.
