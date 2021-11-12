METROPOLIS, Ill. — Businesses here will kick off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House on Sunday.
Participating merchants will bring in the holiday shopping season with in-store specials.
Hours will vary, but many stores throughout town will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Some stores will also be open Friday and Saturday.
Some stores will have door prize drawings. In addition, shoppers who visit all participating stores can be entered to win a $500 holiday shopping spree in a selfie challenge by The Paducah Sun.
Participating businesses in this year’s Holiday Open House include: Friends & Company, Poppies Flowers & Gifts, Super Museum, Bliss Bodyworks Spa, Silver Collections, Creations Florist & Gifts, Sixth & Vintage, Sissy’s: A Sweet Shoppe, Ribbons & Beaus, The 606 Market, The Zone, West End Plaza, BHK Treasures, Harrah’s Metropolis, Born Again Nutrition and the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce.
For additional information, contact the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce at 618-524-2714 or visit its Facebook page.
The weekend will also bring The Christmas Barn Sale Trail.
Held Nov. 12-13, the sale features nine Christmas barns throughout Massac County, each with a variety of treasures from handcrafted pieces to architecture salvage to antiques to local artisans.
The barns are located within 7 miles of each other. The trial is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m Friday, Nov. 12, and 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. For more information, visit thechristmas barnsaletrail.com.
