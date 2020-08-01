Big John Grocery in Metropolis announced two positive COVID-19 cases among its staff earlier this week and its efforts to deal with the situation.
The Pool family, which owns the business, outlined the situation in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“One case was diagnosed from a return trip to Florida. Both associates have not been in the store in nine days,” according to the post.
“The Southern Seven Health Department has completed the interviews and tracking and, based on that, we do have a very small group that have been in quarantine.
“Some of the quarantined associates can return on Sunday and the others can return on Monday.”
The owners thanked the community for its concern and indicated it is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on face masks, hand-washing and temperature checks for all employees and suppliers entering the business.
“The safety of our associates and customers remain our No. 1 priority,” the owners said.
“We continue to support and ask that all customers follow CDC guidelines as well to reduce chances of spread within our local community.”
