METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Metropolis Municipal Airport is among the recipients of $94 million from Rebuild Illinois to revitalize airports.
The airport is receiving $25,000 to go toward a $500,000 project to rehabilitate the T-hangar aprons. The remainder is being funded through $25,000 in local funding and $450,000 in federal funding.
In addition, the airport is scheduled to receive another $19,000 in 2022 toward the replacement of lights and cables on the runway. The remainder of the $380,000 project will be funded with $342,000 in federal funds and $19,000 in local funds.
“The investment will not only create good-paying jobs during construction, but provide long-term opportunities for airports to expand their workforce,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “Illinois remains a hub for commerce and transit — and not just for this nation, but for the entire global economy. We are the fifth largest economy in the United States, and the crossroads for national and international companies who need our airports and roads and rail and rivers and people to move their products.”
The Illinois aviation system is one of the largest in the nation, made up of more than 830 individual landing facilities — from O’Hare International Airport to municipal airports and private grass strips — that contribute more than $55 billion annually to the state’s economy.
“With this $94 million from the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, airports across the state will have the opportunity to make needed updates, improvements and extensions to facilities while providing job opportunities for the surrounding communities,” Pritzker said.
To be eligible for Rebuild Illinois funding, airports must be for public use and included in the Illinois Aviation System Plan.
Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
“Illinois is the transportation hub of North America because of the strength of our multimodal system, with aviation helping to lead the way,” said Omer Osman, acting Illinois Transportation Secretary. “Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT is committed to making sure our airports have the resources they need to keep pace with a rapidly changing industry. This funding will keep Illinois on the leading edge of aviation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.