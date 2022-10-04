Now in its 8th year, the Paducky Derby has become a Paducah tradition with thousands of rubber ducks released to race for their “adopters” while raising money for the Merryman House.
“Merryman House is the Purchase region’s state designated and certified domestic violence shelter and resource center, serving all victims of intimate partner violence including men, women and children,” according to Kayla Myers, director of community engagement at Merryman House.
This year’s Paducky Derby takes place at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Montgomery Lake in Noble Park in Paducah. Ducks are available for “adoption” individually for five dollars, in a “Quack Pack” of six for $25, and as a “Flock” of 12 for $50.
First prize will receive $2500, second prize will receive $1000 with third prize receiving $500. Ducks can be adopted and more information found at duckrace.com/Paducah.
The race is presented by Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky.
“The Paducky Derby is our largest fundraiser of the year, where we literally race rubber ducks to raise money. And, this year will be our largest one yet.”
Previous years have had thousands of ducks competing for first second and third place in the rubber duck race, with last year’s race amassing 13,000 ducks to compete.
“The most ducks we’ve ever had prior to this year was last year’s race,” Myers said. “We had started out with 5,000 ducks on year one and we have just kept growing. Last year, we actually sold out. We originally were going to have 10,000 ducks and we sold out two weeks early and we added 3,000 ducks and sold out of those in a week. So this year we are going even bigger.”
This year’s derby will release a total of 20,000 ducks into Montgomery Lake at Bob Noble Park with 7,638 already adopted, as of Monday afternoon.
“We’re going to put 20,000 ducks into these two large boxes that Paducah Power built for us on race day,” Myers said.
“They will then be released into the pond by two random kids chosen from the crowd and the fire departments will give them a current with their fire hoses. The three fastest ducks will be picked out by kayakers and the winners will be announced.”
The Paducky Derby originally took place in April before being moved to October, domestic violence awareness month, during COVID.
“We can’t take all of the credit for the idea,” Myers said. “We have a contract with a company called GAME fundraising, who does this all over the country. Eight years ago, our board of directors was just looking for a signature fundraiser and they came across this really, really fun and silly way that we could start that sometimes hard conversation about domestic violence, a topic people generally don’t want to talk about and its just grown and grown from there with the help of the community.”
Money raised at the event goes to the general operations of Merryman House, including helping with residential costs, legal costs, and any other costs that may arise from those escaping domestic violence.
In addition to raising money for the nonprofit, the derby also brings a lot of yearly attention as well.
“Every year, we always see an increase in domestic violence responses and press coverage around the event,” Myers said. “We see our calls increase and we can help more people.”
A lot of the event’s success comes down to the widespread community support, Myers said.
“It’s shockingly easy to tell people that we’re racing rubber ducks and then they jump on board, once they hear what the point of it is,” she said. “I think it’s the cuteness factor mixed with a really great cause. It makes people smile, and then they want to get involved.”
