“If you’re not seeing the need, you’re not looking in the right place.”
That’s what Merryman Kemp, founder of Merryman House, taught her colleagues and associates at Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, including Kayla Myers, the center’s director of community engagement.
“I think the legacy she left us is continue to give it legs, continue to fight, continue to make it bigger and don’t settle. The need is always going to be there,” Myers said.
Kemp’s drive to do more for the community and continuously look for ways to grow and help more people is still motivating the Merryman House staff today, who are preparing to put on the organization’s seventh annual PaDucky Derby at Noble Park on Oct. 23. This year’s fundraiser will be the first derby Merryman House has put on since Kemp’s death in July.
Myers said as Merryman House continues to discover the needs of domestic violence survivors, the fundraising need would continue to rise.
The PaDucky Derby, where people and groups “adopt” rubber ducks to race, supports Merryman House’s mission to support and provide shelter to victims of domestic violence. Prizes will be given out to the adoptees of the ducks that finish in first, second and third place: first place will win $2,500; second place, $1,000; and third place, $500.
Merryman House Domestic Violence Center’s campus includes 36 beds, a dining area and an outreach and counseling services building. The center also provides residential and non-residential services such as mental health services, children’s services, financial literacy classes and housing stabilization. In 2020, the organization served more than 750 women, men and children, according to Merryman House’s annual report.
Myers said the goal of the fundraiser is to have an easy way for people to support victims of domestic violence.
“Everyone wants to do something. No one wants domestic violence to continue. No one wants our neighbors to be abused in any way. But sometimes, we think to ourselves, ‘oh, that’s terrible,’ and then we move on,” Myers said.
Myers told The Sun Merryman House’s fundraiser is financially accessible for nearly everyone who wants to support the organization.
“This fundraiser being $5 and the fact that you might actually win money back, I think that’s the best part about it,” Myers said.
Myers said the funds raised go toward Merryman House’s general fund.
The PaDucky Derby takes place in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month. While it used to take place in April, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2020 Derby to this month. Myers said the organization felt the event’s association with Domestic Violence Awareness Month was appropriate and plans to keep the annual Derby in October. Merryman House still plans to be involved with the AQS Quilt Show, held during the spring, “in some capacity.”
Last year was the first year Merryman House had 10,000 ducks adopted, the largest in the fundraiser’s history, Myers said. The organization has set the same goal for this year, but it is close to meeting that: more than 9,200 ducks have been adopted as of Wednesday afternoon. Myers said as the fundraiser approaches its goal, staff at Merryman House will meet and discuss whether it will make more ducks available for adoption. One duck can be adopted for $5 at duckrace.com/Paducah.
“We’re feeling very appreciated and very supported by the community,” Myers said.
The derby is scheduled to launch at 3 p.m. at Montgomery Lake at Noble Park on Oct. 23. Myers said the event would also be live streamed on the fundraiser’s Facebook page. New this year, one child will be selected in the crowd of attendees to press the button that will drop the ducks from an enclosed box into the lake.
