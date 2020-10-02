The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center is marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October, a Thursday news release stated.
“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is our opportunity as a community to re-focus on doing our part to end domestic violence,” Executive Director Dr. Mary Foley said. “It is also our agency’s time to thank those who have made our work possible, and to honor the survivors we serve. We encourage businesses, organizations and individuals alike to wear a little purple with your pink this October, and engage with us each week.”
The center will be using this opportunity to honor victims who have lost their lives to domestic violence as well as survivors who have gotten help in addition to bringing together the local community of advocates and allies that fights to end domestic violence daily.
Each week will have a specific focus for the center:
• Oct. 5-9 — Get Connected/Learn More.
• Oct. 12-16 — Get Help/Find Peace.
• Oct. 19-23 — Give Back/Spread Love.
• Oct. 26-30 — Give Back Part 2/Stay Courageous.
Some of the participation opportunities around town during this time will include asking businesses to display purple bows in their windows and “Light the Town Purple” for the month or specifically for the week of Oct. 12; participating in Purple Thursday on Oct. 22, a national day of awareness when people are encouraged to wear purple; and Oct. 24’s PaDucky Derby fundraiser in Noble Park, among other things.
For more information and ways to participate, visit www.merry manhouse.org.
