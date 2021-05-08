Merryman House Domestic Crises Center names new crisis services coordinator

BENTON — Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center has named a new Crisis Services coordinator. Lucy Calderon has served the agency as an advocate since 2018.
In her new role, Calderon will supervise the 24/7 crisis hotline and serve as the community’s point of contact for MHDCC’s Lethality Assessment Program. The Lethality Assessment Program is a partnership between MHDCC and local law enforcement agencies. Calderon will train and equip law enforcement to assess domestic violence cases on the scene and link survivors to emergency services.
“In her time with the Merryman House, Lucy has demonstrated her passion for survivors and a drive to make sure they are properly supported and empowered,” Dr. Mary Foley, executive director, said.
“She presents a quiet confidence that puts others at rest and demonstrates strong leadership acumen. Lucy is adaptable and flexible, and models professionalism, positivity and excellence. We are excited for the community to have the chance to work with her in this position.”
