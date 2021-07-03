Mermet continues to provide right environment for archery tournament

METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Mississippi license plate said it all — “BOJUNKY.”
People of all ages from all around the United States — including Alaska, Alabama, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, Iowa, Texas, Minnesota, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Ohio, South Carolina, Louisiana, Indiana, Wisconsin and Oklahoma — converged on Mermet Lake this past weekend for the annual Illinois Pro/Am Archery Tournament.
This year’s event, held June 24-27, brought in 1,735 shooters per day to Mermet and included a live broadcast of the Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down on the Sportsman Channel from Fort Massac State Park on Saturday afternoon. Mermet is one of six stops on the McKenzie ASA Pro/Am Tour. The Mermet stop is the Mathews Pro/Am Championship.
“We put on six (events) a year, holding one a month from February through July,” said Mike Terrell, president of Archery Shooters Association (ASA) LLC. “This year, we’ll be ending in August at Fort Benning (in Georgia) due to COVID. We start in the South at Foley, Alabama, and make our way around the country (with stops in Paris, Texas; London, Kentucky; and Cullman, Alabama) as the weather gets better. When bow hunting season starts, we end.”
The tournament brings together archers ranging in age from 6 to over 70.
There are four junior classes for ages 6 to 17 and 30 adult classes ranging from 18 to the super masters, who are 70.
“Almost everybody out here, if they had their druthers, would rather be in a deer stand. For (the super masters), the only reason they’ve stopped hunting is they can no longer get up in a tree stand,” Terrell said. “Traditionally, ASA was driven by people who are avid, active bowhunters and this was a way to extend their season and let them hone their archery skills. We’ve probably got five guys who shoot with us who have their own hunting shows. Several are hunting guides. Now, we have manufacturers paying out $15- to $20,000 checks to those who do really well, so now it’s a matter of becoming a better archer. We’re getting a lot more people involved in archery now who aren’t coming from the hunting world.”
Terrell has been involved with ASA a little more than 25 years, coming on board to handle the marketing “for the group that came up with the concept and had the vision. They had a show on ESPN, and I helped with their advertising. I ended up taking” over the tournament becoming the ASA president. “It took about 10 years to really understand what it means to do this. I think we have people convinced we know what we’re doing,” he said with a laugh.
Around the same time Terrell joined ASA, the tournament began stopping at Mermet. It was 1996, and “at that time, we had a couple of guys on our advisory staff who used to hunt out here. They brought it to the attention of our staff in Georgia there was a facility that may work,” Terrell said. “(Site Superintendent III at Illinois Department of Natural Resources) Chris McGinness as the manager of the facility was willing to take on the responsibility of doing this on behalf of the city of Metropolis. Guys like Chris are special people. I can guarantee what he does for us, you guys couldn’t pay him enough.”
That work includes prepping Mermet for its four days of use by thousands of visitors.
“Chris and his crew do a lot of prelim for us, getting things ready in June, once things dry up. They do the pre-work of getting things staged,” Terrell said.
That work gets things ready for the 400 total targets — 340 3-D life-size high-density foam animal targets in the form of deer, tapir, wolverine, wolf, boar and more, plus 60 bag targets for the practice ranges — that arrived June 21 and were set up from 7:30 Monday morning until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“If you have a good group of guys and everything goes as planned, it’s about a three-day setup. That’s pretty good,” Terrell said.
While the practice ranges are set up in the more open areas of Mermet, its vast forest makes the perfect environment for the animal targets.
“We try to set it up so it feels like a hunting environment — like you’re walking through an area and the animal presents itself. Some are semi-hidden to challenge you to focus your shooting and your skills,” Terrell said.
He said the tournament is set up like a four-man golf scramble. Groups of four to five archers are divided between 17 ranges. Each range has 20 targets. The group starts at one target and works around the range in sequence, a process that takes about three hours.
“You’re not a team, but you work together,” Terrell noted. “The whole concept was to create low-impact, shooter-friendly environment where you don’t have to trek across the woods to find the next target.”
Adult shooting classes range from 30- to 60-yards out. “The shooting depends on your level of capability. Most people nowadays in the shorter ranges are shooting known distance, using range finders,” Terrell said. “On the pro level, they’re out at 50 yards and judging it without a range finder; they’re guesstimating it, basically. So to watch them do what they do without knowing how far it is really amazing. We do that Pro Shootout — you’ll see guys shooting 49 yards across an open grass field and hitting a 1 3/4-inch circle. ‘You can’t even see that, how did you do that?’ But that’s how good they are. That’s the fun part.”
This marks the 25th year ASA has come to Mermet.
“The main thing we enjoy about it is the proximity of the ranges and the shooting opportunities to the tournament village and the parking — it’s a very cohesive, continuous piece of property,” Terrell said of why they return. “We don’t have to send people off site. Once people get here, they don’t have to worry about anything. That creates an easy tournament. It’s a relatively level terrain to walk and easy walk through the range area. It’s an enjoyable weekend — unless it gets to be about 95 degrees and rains so hard I can’t see, which can happen in one day.
“We’ve always enjoyed coming up here. I remember coming up not long after the casino first started, and I’ve seen Metropolis go from that humble beginning to a full-blown Harrah’s hotel and casino,” Terrell continued “The only thing I regret is Metropolis does not get the full economic benefit of what we do. Paducah is getting as much, if not more, of that economic value, and they’re not being asked to help contribute. That’s where I feel bad for these guys (the Mermet park staff) — this is a labor of love. That’s one of the reasons we keep coming back is because of that kind of commitment to making this work. We appreciate Chris, his staff; the State of Illinois that allow us to do this; the people with tourism that support us; and the whole community. I know for a community of this size, when we come to town, it changes everything dramatically. I think the community really appreciates us. I wish we could do more for Metropolis, aside from eating everything you have like a bunch of locusts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.