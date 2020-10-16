Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has partnered with the Graves County Health Department to provide free flu shots later this month.
It’s set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Mayfield Plaza. The event will offer both a drive-thru and socially-distant option.
The flu shots are free to people without insurance and will be provided by a Mercy Health nurse. They are covered by most insurance and Medicaid, so people who are insured are asked to bring their proof of insurance. Flu shots are available to anyone 6 months of age or older.
Minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive immunizations. No pre-registration is required, and vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
When using the drive-thru option, participants can park and stay in their cars. For those attending without a car, an outside tent with physically-distanced chairs will be available. Social distancing, masking and sanitizing will be enforced during the event, per COVID-19 guidelines.
Flu shots have been shown to prevent millions of illness and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. Because it’s anticipated the flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter, getting vaccinated is more important than ever, according to Mercy Health. It also stated that people at a high risk should not chance the danger of acquiring COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously.
The Graves County clinic on Oct. 26 joins a previously announced clinic that Mercy Health is hosting at the McCracken County Library on Oct. 24.
