Mercy Health to host Childhood Cancer Awareness Service virtually

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital will recognize the observance by hosting a special pediatric cancer awareness service.
The service will take place virtually on Wednesday at 1 p.m. It is free and open to public. To attend, email John Montville, executive director, oncology at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital, for an invitation at JJMontville@mercy.com.
Mercy Health is hoisting the service to show support for children battling cancer, recognize pediatric cancer survivors and honor loved ones and caregivers affected by childhood cancers, according to a news release. The online event will include comments from local cancer awareness advocates Alan Parker and April McKnight and a remembrance ceremony. In memory and recognition of those affected by pediatric cancer, participants will release balloons individually at the conclusion of the service to show solidarity in the fight against pediatric cancers.
Families, caregivers, organizations and groups across the United States observe September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, every year nearly 16,000 children (younger than 19) in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer and one in 285 U.S. children will be diagnosed with cancer before turning 20. Childhood cancer is the No. 1 cause of death by disease of children in the United States.
Lourdes Hospital’s oncology program consists of integrated cancer services, including high quality cancer screening, oncology surgery and medical oncology and hematology programs. Through its affiliation with the University of Kentucky/Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network, Lourdes Hospital offers access to cancer services and clinical trials, along with the ability to provide second opinions and other consultative services available from an academic cancer center.
Lourdes Hospital’s program is committed to providing advanced cancer care across the entire spectrum of patient needs, including use of oncology nurse navigation, survivorship services, regional cancer education and support group services, cancer genetics, and more. The program is a regional leader in cancer care, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.