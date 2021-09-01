Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital received two awards from the American Heart Association for its efforts to improve stroke treatment, the hospital announced Tuesday.

The hospital received the AHA’s Bronze Get With The Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award, and also received the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Silver Plus award with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital said in a press release the awards were the highest achievements the hospital’s stroke programs could earn.

The awards recognize Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s commitment to providing treatment for stroke patients that align with AHA guidelines, which are based on nationally recognized research. The hospital qualified for the Diabetes Honor Roll recognition by meeting quality measures with over 90% compliance for 12 months in a row.

“Lourdes Hospital is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival after a stroke,” Michael Yungmann, Mercy Health-Kentucky president, said in a press release.

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital launched its stroke program in July 2020 with protocols in place for outpatients, and added protocols for inpatients in September 2020.

The stroke program also earned honors from the Joint Commission in February. The Joint Commission designated Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital as a primary stroke center, recognizing its system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients in the emergency department.