Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes will purchase new bassinets for Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s Family Birthing Center using a $28,500 grant from Kosair Charities.
According to a news release, Lourdes’ bassinets can be used while sitting and that contrasts with normal bassinets designed for use while standing. It facilitates mother-child bonding through increased physical contact, including skin-to-skin care. They also provide greater opportunity for successful breast feeding.
The hospital stated its Family Birthing Center performed nearly 700 deliveries last year, which is more than a 41% increase from 2017.
“The generous grant from Kosair Charities will allow us to provide 15 new bassinets for our mothers and babies,” said Jessica Toren, Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes president. “We couldn’t be more thankful to Kosair and their dedication to children.”
Kosair Charities’ grants committee awards funds that enhance the health and wellbeing of children by delivering financial support for health care, research, education, social services and child advocacy, according to Mercy Health.
Kosair Charities partners with other nonprofits whose mission and vision align with the organization’s mission to improve children’s lives in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
