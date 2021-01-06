Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s oncology program has partnered with Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, which is a non-profit social and emotional support community for men, women, teens and children living with cancer.
According to the hospital, Mercy Health cancer patients will have access to more than 100 free monthly programs offered by Gilda’s Club.
“We are excited to expand the services offered to our patients through this partnership,” John Montville, oncology service line executive director, stated in a news release.
“Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana is a very active group, so we’re proud to be able to bring all the benefits they offer to those in our region.”
It provides support during the cancer journey — from diagnosis, survivorship and bereavement, including support for caregivers, family and friends.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilda’s Club programming was offered in-person at its Louisville headquarters, but all programs have been offered online since March to help protect the medically-fragile cancer community.
The different programs available through gck.org include support groups; yoga classes for all levels; meditation reset and Reiki energy; an education series with medical professionals; cooking classes; introduction to Spanish; support for individuals with an active cancer diagnosis; bereaved support groups for youth, men, women, spouses and parents; crafting, and virtual holiday parties.
“We are honored to be partnering with Mercy Health in Paducah and expanding vital social and emotional support to families living with cancer,” the nonprofit’s CEO/President Karen Morrison stated.
All programs have always been provided at no cost, and its transition to virtual programming has been “so tremendously popular and successful,” that it will continue to provide online support indefinitely.
“We are currently reaching thousands of people all over the world — from Louisville and Paducah to North Carolina and as far away as Belgium,” Morrison added. “It does not matter where a person or a family lives.”
Visit gck.org for information on Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana.
