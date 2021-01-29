Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah has partnered with Kentucky CancerLink to help combat colon cancer.
According to the hospital, this partnership will provide screening colonoscopies to eligible uninsured and underinsured Kentucky residents. The program’s funding is courtesy of the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening Program at the Kentucky Department for Public Health, which helps address the problem of colon cancer.
It can be prevented with timely screening, and when found in early stages, can be successfully treated.
Through the program, Kentucky CancerLink will navigate people to no-cost colonoscopy at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for those who meet certain eligibility guidelines.
Eligible residents must be between 45 and 75 years old and be uninsured or have an insurance plan that does not cover preventive screenings. People who qualify and who have a family history of colon cancer, or certain health issues that increase the risk of colon cancer, may be eligible for a colonoscopy before age 45.
The program can also cover people who do not have Medicare Part B coverage and meet other eligibility guidelines, according to the hospital.
Financial guidelines and health history can be discussed on an individual basis.
“Kentucky CancerLink provides a wonderful service and so we’re pleased to be partnering with their colonoscopy program,” stated John Montville, executive director of the hospital’s oncology service line.
“This partnership will allow Lourdes to reach the underserved with this important cancer screening, which so closely matches our mission at Mercy Health.
“Our partnership includes the support of Purchase Anesthesia, PSC, and Pathology Associates of Paducah, PSC, as we all work together to ensure we catch cancer early in everyone regardless of ability to pay.”
Contact Kentucky CancerLink at 877-597-4655 for more information about eligibility and/or to be enrolled in the program.
To learn more about colon cancer symptoms and risk factors, visit cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal.
