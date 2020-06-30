Mercy Health opens new clinic in Reidland

Mercy Health Reidland Family Medicine moved from its former location to a larger building about 1,900 feet away on Kentucky Dam Road.
The former location had served Reidland and surrounding areas since 1995.
The new clinic at 6321 Kentucky Dam Road is an 8,400-square-foot facility that has X-ray capabilities as well as bloodwork and labwork areas.
The staff includes Dr. Marissa Stewart-Jaynes, Dr. Terri Telle and advanced practice registered nurse Cari Wildharber.
“We expect a nurse practitioner to come in during the next few months,” Stewart-Jaynes said. “We plan on having a total of five health providers in the office.”
Stewart-Jaynes said that Mercy Health outgrew its former location and needed something more sizable to meet its needs.
“We had outgrown our space, parking-wise and room-wise,” she said. “It’s going to be nice to have that space to bring patients in.”
Mercy Health had been working on a growth plan over the last two years and had expected to move into the new facility on May 4, but concerns related to COVID-19 slowed the process.
“It backlogged things a little,” Stewart-Jaynes said. “That goes for computers and other things, where it fell behind by about six to eight weeks.”
Stewart-Jayens said the facility is COVID-conscious, bringing patients straight to examination rooms where they can have bloodwork done.
“We’re trying to minimize patients being spread around the office and keep them from going in and out of a lot of rooms,” she said.
The larger location at the intersection of Kentucky Dam Road (also known as U.S. 62) and U.S. 68 — just a mile from Interstate 24 — will help with clientele who come from all over western Kentucky.
“We have patients drive in from Cadiz and Princeton and other places in the area,” Stewart-Jaynes said. “It’s a good central hub for the patients we draw on.”
Appointments to the Mercy Health Reidland Family Medicine facility can be made by calling 270-898-2444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.