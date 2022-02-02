The need for blood donations is often associated with hospital emergency departments or surgeries. A Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital official said blood donations are also often used to help cancer patients with their treatment.
John Montville, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s executive director of the oncology service line, said it takes a village to help keep hospital blood supplies and blood bank supplies at steady levels.
“I know it’s a little poke in the arm and it’s a little time out of everyone’s busy life these days, but I’ll tell you, it saves lives,” Montville said.
Blood donations are especially important to assist those who are going through rigorous cancer treatments like chemotherapy, Montville said. Chemotherapy targets fast-growing cells like cancer cells, but can also target other fast-growing healthy cells, like blood cells, in the process.
Because of this, Montville said oncology doctors will measure blood component levels. If certain levels of blood components like red blood cell counts or white blood cell counts fall too low, a doctor may order a blood transfusion for the patient, or a transfusion of certain blood components like red blood cells.
With the toll on the body that chemotherapy takes, Montville said blood or blood component transfusions are performed on some patients to make sure they stay healthy enough to keep receiving chemotherapy treatments or other cancer treatments.
“What we can do with donated blood products is we can give them those [blood] cells to help keep their cell [counts] up so we can keep them on treatment,” Montville said.
While many hospitals across the nation are experiencing difficult treatment decisions while regulating supplies during the blood shortage, Montville said Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and the Mercy Health system has been “pretty lucky” and has been able to get blood supplies to all of the patients who need it. Mercy Health public relations director Nanette Bentley said all of the Mercy Health hospitals have issued blood supply management guidelines to help meet patient demand.
With all of these factors in mind, Montville said it is important, especially now with blood supply shortages throughout the region and across the country, to consider donating blood, and consider donating regularly.
“If we can just get a few more people out there to take the plunge and become regular donors, we can solve this problem,” Montville said.
Bentley said at a blood drive for employees at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital last Thursday, 41 hospital workers donated blood.
Montville and Bentley suggested to those who want to give blood to find American Red Cross-sponsored blood drives. The Red Cross Paducah Blood Donation Center is open for donations every day except Wednesdays. First Christian Church in Paducah is hosting a blood drive on Feb. 7. Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org.
