Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, as part of Mercy Health’s commitment to foster healthy communities, plans to offer an eight-session, seven-week series of courses in October and November for people who want to quit smoking.
The free classes are offered virtually for the first time, due to COVID-19.
The classes will take place on: Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 9, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 23.
“All the program materials needed to complete the course will be sent to participants in advance,” said John Montville, executive director of Lourdes’ oncology service line.
“We’re offering this free series of classes virtually because we wanted to keep this important tool to quit tobacco use available, even during these pandemic times.”
With support of smoking cessation counselors trained in the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking program, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s program caters to people who are ready to quit smoking. It offers a structured, systematic approach to quitting, while emphasizing benefits of better health.
All tobacco users who want to quit are encouraged to register. RSVP is required and limited to the first 20 people. Call 270-538-5826 to learn more or register.
