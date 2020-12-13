Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s structural heart program now offers two new less invasive procedures for its heart patients — transcatheter mitral valve repair using “MitraClip” and mitral valve-in-valve replacement.
The hospital describes both as firsts in the region.
It’s exciting news to Dr. Abdelkader Almanfi, an interventional cardiologist at Mercy Health and the structural heart program’s medical director, who brought extensive experience with different heart procedures to Mercy Health.
“MitraClip is a very minimally invasive procedure,” he told The Sun.
“Basically, it’s a transcatheter procedure from the groin, from the femoral vein in the groin area. People go home the next day after the procedure, so it doesn’t require to stop the heart. It doesn’t require us to put the patient’s heart on bypass machine.”
According to Mercy Health, doctors access a patient’s mitral valve with a thin tube, or catheter, that’s guided through a vein in the leg to reach the heart.
The MitraClip device is implanted into the mitral valve, the hospital explained, in order to help it close better. The valve continues to open and close on either side of the device, and the patient’s blood continues to flow on both sides — limiting backward movement and restoring normal blood flow.
It provides an option for patients who don’t qualify for open-heart surgery, as they may be older, are frail or have had previous open-heart surgery.
Almanfi estimated the MitraClip procedure may take about two hours, sometimes three. As of Friday, he had already performed three of them (last week and this week) and all three patients went home the next day.
“I think there’s a large demand on this procedure (in) this area, because there’s a lot of people who don’t want to travel away or cannot travel away because of financial or family restrictions,” he said. “Now with the COVID, it’s also hard to travel with the COVID and have the procedure somewhere else.”
As for mitral valve-in-valve replacement, Almanfi described it as a minimally invasive procedure. It goes from the groin to the heart and recovery can be “amazingly quick.” He performed one locally earlier this month.
The procedure replaces a dysfunctional mitral valve without open-heart surgery, the hospital stated. A doctor uses a catheter to guide a “balloon-mounted valve,” which is implanted with X-ray and heart ultrasound guidance. Once it inflates, the replaced valve starts reducing the backward blood flow.
“When we say somebody has a mitral leak, or regurgitation, it means the valve is incompetent,” Almanfi said. “The valve does not close very well. It means the blood will keep going back and forth and making the heart work harder, and eventually you may go into heart failure.”
Mitral valve disease is three to four times more common than aortic valve disease, according to Mercy Health.
“This condition is often under-treated, which is why we committed to bringing this expertise to the region,” Ashley Britton, Lourdes’ director of cardiovascular services, stated in a news release.
“I wish to congratulate Dr. Almanfi and our entire structural heart team for yet more milestones that prevent patients in our region from needing to travel hours away to receive this type of care.”
The new mitral valve options come after Mercy Health-Lourdes announced its first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure in September. TAVR is a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery.
“I feel very honored to lead our new structural heart team and to help Lourdes become a national leader in transcatheter mitral valve treatment options,” Almanfi stated, in a release.
“Previously, either of these procedures performed locally would have required the opening of the chest or needing to stop the patient’s heart during the procedure. For the minimally invasive options we now offer, patients would have had to travel to Nashville. We are bringing advanced care to patients closer to where they live.”
In an interview, Almanfi explained he hopes to start performing “Watchman” procedures soon, which he described as a one-time procedure that can replace the use of blood thinners by patients with atrial fibrillation, or arrhythmia.
For more information on the structural heart program, contact Mercy Health-Heart and Vascular Institute, Cardiology at 270-442-0103.
