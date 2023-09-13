With flu season approaching, Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital is offering free flu vaccines clinics in various locations in western Kentucky.
“Flu vaccines have prevented millions of illnesses, flu-related doctor’s visits, and hospitalizations,” they said in a news release about the clinics.
Vaccine clinics will be held at the following locations and times:
- Mon., Sept. 25, from 2-6 p.m. at the Marshall County Public Library at Benton, located at 1150 Birch St, Benton, KY 42025. The clinic will take place during the Marshall County Community Resource Fair.
- Tues., Oct. 3, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the McCracken County Public Library at 555 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003.
- Tues., Oct. 17, from 3-5 p.m. at the Rulers Parking Lot, alongside the Farmers Market, located at 1107 Paris Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066.
- Sat., Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension, located at 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah, KY 42001. The clinic will be held during the Purchase Area Health Expo and DEA Drug Take Back Day.
In addition to the clinics, Mercy Health said Turning Point Recovery Community Center’s mobile outreach van will be available during the events on Oct. 3 and 17, providing Narcan and Peer Support Specialists to those interested. The Purchase District Health Department’s WIC mobile unit will be available during the Oct. 3 event, as well, providing information on WIC, vaccines, and other services the Health Department provides.
Mercy Health said no insurance or pre-registration is required to get vaccinated. Vaccines will be administered by Mercy Health providers and RN or LPN students from West Kentucky Community and Technical College and are available to individuals aged nine and above. According to the release, minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive immunizations. Vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. .
In a statement included in the release, Leigh Ann Ballegeer, Director of Community Health at Mercy Health, emphasized the importance of flu vaccines in increasing access to care, particularly for uninsured and vulnerable populations. “By receiving the flu shot, we can keep our community healthier this winter and reduce flu-related hospitalizations,” said Ballegeer.
According to the release, Mercy Health’s free flu shot program has administered 1,846 flu shots to community members across western Kentucky in the past three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.