Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital will offer free nicotine-cessation classes, accessible on Zoom or in-person — at 20 people maximum — in the Grinnell Board Room of the Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building, 1532 Lone Oak Road.
Seven weeks of eight sessions begin in August, with all classes starting at 4:30 p.m. Counselors trained in the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking program are leading the classes.
• First class: Thursday, Aug. 4
• Second class: Thursday, Aug. 11
• Third class: Thursday, Aug. 18
• Fourth class: Thursday, Aug. 25
• Fifth class: Monday, Aug. 29
• Sixth class: Thursday, Sept. 1
• Seventh class: Thursday, Sept. 8
• Eighth class: Thursday, Sept. 15
The last session will be in October or November.
For information, call 270-538-5826 to register or ask questions.
