Benton resident Raymond Gee had a transcatheter aortic valve replacement — or TAVR — last month at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and the ease of the procedure amazes him.
“I cannot believe that they could do that, put that valve in there,” he said.
“See, the flaps on my original aortic valve got thick and wouldn’t open all the way and so I wasn’t getting a full flow of blood and ... you could hear it when they did echograms and stuff, you could just hear that ‘whooshing’ sound like the ocean waves, but now it’s just clicking away.”
Gee, 83, underwent the procedure Sept. 16.
“Everything went fine,” he said. “They took me back to the room when they were done and I didn’t even know they did anything. It was incredible and, the next day, I got to go home and I got a new heart valve.”
Mercy Health-Lourdes recently announced Gee as the hospital’s first TAVR patient. TAVR is described as a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure that treats valve disease without open-heart surgery, meaning patients can recover faster and go home sooner. The hospital joins Baptist Health Paducah in offering TAVR procedures for area patients.
Instead of a chest incision, the medical team inserts a catheter into a patient, typically through the groin area, and guides a new valve to the heart. It’s slowly expanded inside the old, diseased valve and the new one is “immediately functional,” according to Mercy Health, while most patients experience an instant benefit.
Interventional cardiologist Dr. Abdelkader Almanfi and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. James O’Rourke performed the first TAVR procedure at Mercy Health-Lourdes. Almanfi recently joined Mercy Health-Heart and Vascular Institute, Cardiology, and became the medical director for the hospital’s structural heart program.
“Our TAVR program is the result of much planning and hard work to offer our patients the most advanced treatment option for valve replacement,” stated Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, in a news release.
“I congratulate Dr. Almanfi, Dr. O’Rourke and the entire heart care team on this achievement. This success is a testament to the talents of all involved and further establishes that our structural heart program is second to none.”
Before joining Mercy Health-Lourdes, Almanfi worked as a structural heart program medical director for a health care facility in Appleton, Wisconsin. He’s trained at several institutions across the country, including a fellowship at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston.
“There is no cut to open the chest,” Almanfi said, about TAVR.
“There’s no cut to the groin and, also, the patient leaves the hospital next day most of the times. It makes a huge difference in the process, so the recovery is minimal, the injury to the patient’s body is minimal. ... We don’t stop the heart, we don’t (use) any heart-lung bypass machine. It’s awesome. I’m doing this for years and I’m very fascinated by this every day.”
Almanfi said he’s very, very excited.
He’s performed hundreds of TAVRs, including with alternative access — such as through the carotid — among other structural heart procedures, including mitral valve repair, mitral valve replacement and WATCHMAN procedures. He’s also a TAVR proctor and helps teach it to other doctors.
“It was a dream here (to do TAVR at Lourdes) and I was so pleased to be the person who has the qualification, has the training, the experience to come here and help them initiate this process,” he said. “I was so excited to work with this group of professionals, physicians, technicians and nurses who were waiting for this for a long time.”
Like Almanfi, Kaylee Spicer and Ashley Britton expressed huge excitement for the TAVR option for Mercy Health-Lourdes patients. They serve as structural/valve program coordinator and the director of cardiovascular services, respectively.
“Patients are able to go home the next day,” reiterated Spicer, who’s an RN.
“I mean, that’s a big deal versus whenever you have to go to surgery and are in the hospital for four or five days — you have to go to the ICU. I’ve been on that aspect of it. My background is ICU, so I actually recovered valves and open-heart here at the hospital, so being on this side where it’s minimally invasive — that’s a big deal.”
Britton shared that it’s “incredibly important” to them at Mercy Health-Lourdes that its patients in the community have an option for advanced care. In her opinion, the TAVR program is a prime example of its commitment to offering new care options. As it grows its structural heart program, Britton said the hospital’s primary vision remains unchanged — to be western Kentucky’s cardiovascular institute of choice.
“We really plan to do so by implementing new and innovative procedures and really maintaining a patient-centric continuum of that type of care,” she said. “We want to be the facility that patients seek out — that providers, physicians seek out.”
For more information, contact Mercy Health-Heart and Vascular Institute, Cardiology at 270-442-0103. It’s located at 1532 Lone Oak Road, Suite 415, in Paducah.
