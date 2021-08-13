Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital updated its visitor policy Thursday.
Visitation on non-COVID-19 units will be limited to one person, preferably an essential caregiver. Overnight stays will be considered on an individual basis and must be approved by the charge nurse.
The one-person visitor limit also applies to in-patients, patients in diagnostic areas, in surgery and the ambulatory surgery center, and in the hospital’s offices. Mothers in labor may have two designated visitors. Once mother and baby are in postpartum areas, one visitor will be allowed, hospital officials said.
Visitors are urged to call the hospital before visiting patients in hospice and critical care units for guidelines.
Members of the clergy may visit for end-of-life and briefly for other circumstances approved by charge nurse. In lobbies (not including urgent care) patient and one essential caregiver/guardian will be allowed.
No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department and COVID-19 units, although some exceptions may apply; and in urgent care and behavioral health.
The hospital recommends anyone with a high risk for severe illness, such as older adults or those with serious underlying conditions, not visit at this time.
Visitors inside the hospital and its facilities must wear a mask at all times (visitors who do not wear a mask will be asked to leave); agree not to visit with any illness symptoms; perform hand hygiene frequently (especially before putting on and taking off mask); and be at least 15 years old.
Flowers may be delivered to the front desk, and will be picked up and delivered by associates or volunteers. Vendors should call their hospital contact to see if their entrance is necessary.
Visitors wishing to see a patient who already has one visitor must wait in their vehicle. No waiting is allowed in the plaza area.
Information is available at: https://www.mercy.com/locations/hospitals/paducah/lourdes-hospital/visitor -information, or by calling the hospital, 270-444-2444.
