Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital of Paducah will sponsor a series of flu clinics in western Kentucky, providing free flu shots to those 9 or older.
No insurance or pre-registration is required to receive a shot, which will be administered by a Mercy Health provider or nursing student from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Flu vaccines will be provided on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
The Purchase District Health Department in Paducah and the Graves County Health Department in Mayfield will also provide COVID-19 vaccines at all McCracken County and Graves County locations.
Leigh Ann Ballegeer, the director of community health at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital said it is even more important for people to be protected from the flu this year because it’s a disease that can hospitalize people, and hospital space is very limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Given the current COVID hospitalization rates and how critical the capacity at our hospitals has been, whatever we can do to help reduce hospitalizations — hopefully, through preventing flu because flu does typically hospitalize a lot of people every flu season — is another big reason we are trying to get out there,” she said.
Masking is required for participation in the flu clinics; for those who do not have a mask, one will be provided.
The schedule for the upcoming flu clinics is:
• Monday, 9-10:30 a.m., Marshall County Public Library at Calvert City, 23 Park Road, Calvert City.
• Monday, noon-2 p.m., Marshall County Public Library at Benton, 1150 Birch St., Benton.
• Monday, 3-4:30 p.m., Marshall County Public Library at Hardin, 4640 Murray Highway (Ky. 1824), Hardin.
• Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington St., Paducah.
• Oct. 13, 1-3 p.m., Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah.
• Oct. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Mayfield Plaza parking lot off Paris Road, Mayfield.
• Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-noon, Purchase Area Health Expo, McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah.
• Oct. 21, 3-4:30 p.m., Marshall County Resiliency Center, 1012 Main St., Suite C, Benton.
• Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Brook at Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah.
The expansion of the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital flu clinic was made possible through a grant from Bon Secours Mercy Health.
“Last year, we expanded to about 400 (doses) and took it also to Graves County and additional places in McCracken County,” Ballegeer said. “This year, we applied for and received a grant to expand it even further than that.
“Ideally, we will have (all of the clinics) outside, keeping as COVID-friendly as possible. We will have COVID restriction in place as well, including masking and social distancing.”
Participants will fill out a medical history questionnaire and will receive a flu vaccine information sheet. Patients should wait 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine before leaving to ensure there are no adverse reactions.
“We’re hoping, throughout the month of October, that we will get as many people as we can ahead of flu season,” Ballegeer said. “It does take a couple of weeks to have those immunities.”
