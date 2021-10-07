Dr. Simone Fearon will join with the American Heart Association to present a free Community Conversation on Women’s Heart Health. The virtual Community Conversation begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
To register for the free Community Conversation, visit bit.ly/3oBA2WI.
Fearon is board-certified in cardiovascular diseases and specializes in advanced structural cardiac imaging, and is passionate about cardiology. She said stress and health issues that women face — especially as they enter middle age — can impact their heart health.
The Community Conversation precedes the 2021 Western Kentucky Heart Walk Digital Experience, which takes place on Oct. 16.
The Western Kentucky Heart Walk helps fund lifesaving science. For more information or to make a donation, visit tinyurl. com/akrcj6es.
The team behind Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s comprehensive structural heart program offers a wide range of procedures, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement, patent foramen ovale closure, atrial septal defect repair and left atrial appendage closure.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.