Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital plans to build a new $12.5 million, 19,000 square foot facility to serve as a full-service cancer center for all of the hospital’s oncology-related services, officials announced to The Sun on Tuesday.
The new comprehensive, full-service cancer center is being designed to house all of the cancer treatment and oncology patient services the hospital offers all under one roof, as opposed to its current setup throughout the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital campus.
This new center is planned for the open space in between Lourdes Hospital and the Paducah Medical Pavilion on Lone Oak Road. Mercy Health has scheduled groundbreaking for the new cancer center for Dec. 13, and anticipates construction being completed during the second quarter of 2024.
“We have a very, very busy cancer program at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. This is going to allow us to consolidate all of our services into one conveinient location for patients to get care,” Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Oncology Service Line Director John Montville told The Sun.
The planned cancer center will provide medical practice space for three medical oncologists/hematologists and three advanced practice providers working from 21 exam rooms and one procedure room. There will also be an infusion room with 22 infusion bays that allows for flexible configurations; an oncology pharmacy and laboratory; a community resource room; a prayer and meditation room; and space for all integrative and ancillary cancer services like oncology nurse navigation, oncology social workers, oncology financial counselors and other oncology-related support services.
For Montville, this new cancer center is one way the hospital can keep patients and the comfort of patients at the forefront of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s mission. Patients battling cancer often sacrifice control over many elements of their lives to doctors and medical professionals to help get the best treatment, Montville said. His goal for the new cancer center is to provide a patient-centric environment.
“We’re trying to focus heavily on making patients who have to access these services as comfortable as possible, putting them in an environment where they’re comfortable, they’re not overwhelmed, and they can have some control over their disease and their disease course,” Montville said.
Looking for ways to incorporate sustainable energy in its practices, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s cancer center will also be Bon Secours Mercy Health’s first facility in its network that will have a geothermal system, which uses heat from within the earth to act as a heating and cooling system.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Chief Operating Officer Rick Goins said while the geothermal system costs more up front than a typical heating and cooling system, it should cost less over time to maintain and manage because it will use less energy over time.
“It will be a good way for Bon Secours Mercy Health to really get a sense of how well this works, as well as what kind of energy savings and energy consumption reduction we can really achieve,” Goins said.
Champlin Architecture is the project’s architect, and Ray Black & Son is the project’s construction firm. A virtual walkthrough of the cancer center is available on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=RyefymS-Ino.
