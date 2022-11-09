PADNWS-11-09-22 MERCY HEALTH - PHOTO

This digital rendering shows a layout for part of the new Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital cancer center, a $12.5 million project. The 19,000 square foot facility is scheduled to be completed in mid-2024.

 DIGITAL RENDERING COURTESY OF MERCY HEALTH-LOURDES HOSPITAL

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital plans to build a new $12.5 million, 19,000 square foot facility to serve as a full-service cancer center for all of the hospital’s oncology-related services, officials announced to The Sun on Tuesday.

The new comprehensive, full-service cancer center is being designed to house all of the cancer treatment and oncology patient services the hospital offers all under one roof, as opposed to its current setup throughout the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital campus.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In