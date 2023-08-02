Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and physician and board-certified urologist Patrick Ellison, MD, announced Tuesday that they are the first doctor and hospital in Paducah to offer aquablation therapy for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia or enlarged prostate.

According to a Mercy Health news release, Ellison completed his first aquablation procedure on June 21 at Lourdes hospital, which invested $467,000 to bring the technology to Paducah. The hospital describes aquablation as a new, minimally invasive, robotic-assisted treatment option for BPH, a non-cancerous condition that affects half of men ages 51 to 60.

