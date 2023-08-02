Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and physician and board-certified urologist Patrick Ellison, MD, announced Tuesday that they are the first doctor and hospital in Paducah to offer aquablation therapy for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia or enlarged prostate.
According to a Mercy Health news release, Ellison completed his first aquablation procedure on June 21 at Lourdes hospital, which invested $467,000 to bring the technology to Paducah. The hospital describes aquablation as a new, minimally invasive, robotic-assisted treatment option for BPH, a non-cancerous condition that affects half of men ages 51 to 60.
The news release said BPH symptoms include:
• Frequent or urgent need to urinate, including increased nighttime urination
• Difficulty starting urination
• Weak urine stream or a stream that stops and starts
• Dribbling after urination
• Inability to empty the bladder completely
Mercy Health said the incidence of BPH increases with every decade of life, and left untreated; it can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence.
“Men facing BPH are often confronted with a challenging choice: either opt for treatments that promise substantial symptom relief, but come with a notable risk of complications or settle for treatments that offer limited relief, but carry lower chances of irreversible complications,” Ellison said, in the news release.
“However, aquablation emerges as a fresh alternative for BPH treatment, even for individuals with larger prostates. By harnessing the precision of robotic technology to deliver water, aquablation offers enduring relief from symptoms while maintaining low rates of irreversible complications.”
Mercy Health’s Paducah Market President, Mike Yungmann, expressed his excitement in introducing a promising solution for men in the Paducah area who suffer from BPH.
“We are proud to be the first in Paducah to offer a treatment that not only provides long-lasting relief from symptoms, but also eliminates the need for compromise,” he said in a news release.
Yungmann emphasized that the therapy represents a significant advancement in its dedication to men’s health and well-being.
Mercy Health said the AquaBeam Robotic System performs aquablation therapy, the first surgical robot the FDA has cleared to treat LUTS due to BPH.
It combines imaging, automated robotic technology and heat-free waterjet technology for targeted, controlled and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Aquablation therapy offers predictable and reproducible outcomes. In clinical studies, the therapy has been shown to provide both best-in-class and durable symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications, according to Mercy Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.