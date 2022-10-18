Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital is offering free flu clinics throughout the region this month.
Because of the likelihood that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, Mercy Health recommends getting vaccinated remains as a family’s best source of protection against getting sick from the flu.
Mercy Health will be offering free flu clinics on the following dates:
Friday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Mayfield Plaza parking lot, 1102 Paris Road, Mayfield.
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah. In addition to flu shots provided by Mercy Health, the Purchase District Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Oct. 26 clinic.
No insurance or pre-registration is required. Vaccines will be administered by either a Mercy Health provider or an RN or LPN student from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Flu shots are available to anyone at least nine years old. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive immunizations.
Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Events will take place outdoors (weather permitting). Social distancing, masking, and sanitizing will be enforced.
“Mercy Health is providing these flu vaccines in order to increase access to care, specifically for uninsured and vulnerable populations,” said Mercy Health’s Director of Community Health Leigh Ann Ballegeer. “The flu shot is critical in keeping our community as healthy as possible this winter, including decreasing flu-related hospitalizations.”
In the past two years, Mercy Health’s free flu shot program has provided 1,308 free flu shots to community members throughout the western Kentucky region.
