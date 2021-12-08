Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital offers quit smoking classes

As a new year draws near, some people may be planning on making a New Year’s resolution to lead a happier and healthier life.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is offering assistance to some patients who want to ring in the new year by breaking an unhealthy habit: smoking.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is offering a series of free classes to help up to 20 people who are trying to quit. Classes can be taken in-person or online via Zoom.
Counselors that lead the smoking cessation classes are trained in the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking program, which focuses on teaching patients a structured, systematic approach to quit smoking.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital will start the eight-session series on Jan. 13. The classes will meet for seven weeks on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. through Feb. 24, with an additional meeting on Monday, Feb. 7. Classes will be held on Zoom and in-person in the Grinnell Board Room at the Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building.
To register for this series or to ask further questions, call 270-538-5826. Additional sessions in 2022 will take place April through May, August through September and October through November.
