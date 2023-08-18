Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital announced its partnership this week with Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives of cancer patients through evidence-based exercise. The hospital said the two are committed to making a difference in the lives of people with cancer by providing access to comprehensive exercise training programs.

According to a Mercy Health news release, exercise has proven safe and effective during and after cancer treatment. Mercy Health said it recognizes the importance of incorporating exercise into cancer care to enhance quality of life and treatment outcomes. It collaborates with Maple Tree Cancer Alliance to provide cancer patients with virtual personalized exercise programs that address their needs and goals.

