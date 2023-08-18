Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital announced its partnership this week with Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives of cancer patients through evidence-based exercise. The hospital said the two are committed to making a difference in the lives of people with cancer by providing access to comprehensive exercise training programs.
According to a Mercy Health news release, exercise has proven safe and effective during and after cancer treatment. Mercy Health said it recognizes the importance of incorporating exercise into cancer care to enhance quality of life and treatment outcomes. It collaborates with Maple Tree Cancer Alliance to provide cancer patients with virtual personalized exercise programs that address their needs and goals.
“Exercise is an essential component of cancer treatment,” John Montville, executive director of the oncology service line for Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, said in the news release.
“It helps patients not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally. Our partnership with Maple Tree Cancer Alliance allows us to offer evidence-based virtual exercise training to our patients right in their own homes, empowering them to take an active role in their recovery.”
Mercy Health said Maple Tree Cancer Alliance’s exercise oncology instructors work closely with each patient to design individualized, structured rehabilitation programs. The programs are tailored to the patient’s health status and goals and can help improve muscular strength, treatment tolerance, range of motion and reduce treatment-related side effects. The exercise training program is available to patients at any stage of recovery, ensuring they receive support throughout their cancer journey.
Mercy Health said that thanks to the support of the Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties and annual fundraising events, all fees for Maple Tree Cancer Alliance’s exercise training services are covered. There is no cost to the patient, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder access.
The news release said patients and their families are invited to visit Maple Tree Cancer Alliance’s website, mapletreecanceralliance.org, for a complete list of locations and to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.