Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital has partnered with the Paducah Innovation Hub to build and install Blessing Boxes on the hospital campus and all other physical Mercy Health locations.

Blessing Boxes are free-standing pantry boxes stocked with free non-perishable food and personal care items. Items that may be placed in the box include non-perishable food items such as canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned meat, canned or dry soups, macaroni and cheese, and ramen noodles, as well as small personal items such as socks, first aid supplies, sunscreen, toothpaste, and more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In