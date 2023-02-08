Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is currently seeking volunteers to work with hospice patients in the area.

Mercy Health Hospice serves patients from a region that spans 13 counties in Kentucky and three in Illinois and is looking for volunteers to work in homes and in skilled and assisted nursing facilities to interact with families and hospice patients and bring them comfort.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In