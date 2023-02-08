Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is currently seeking volunteers to work with hospice patients in the area.
Mercy Health Hospice serves patients from a region that spans 13 counties in Kentucky and three in Illinois and is looking for volunteers to work in homes and in skilled and assisted nursing facilities to interact with families and hospice patients and bring them comfort.
Volunteer duties include reading to patients, playing music, interacting with patients and families, completing small tasks around the house and, as needed, assisting with errands and writing letters.
Mercy Health officials said volunteers are vital to the community and serve as valuable resources, helping patients and their families and educating and informing others about hospice and end-of-life care.
Volunteers will work with Mercy Health’s volunteer coordinator to select the location where they wish to work, e.g., home, skilled nursing facility or assisted nursing facility, or geographic area or county. Volunteers can also choose how they wish to serve, whether it be clerical duties without patient interaction or in home service. Volunteers may also choose their availability, whether it’s daily or only a limited number of days or hours each week.
Volunteers must uphold the ministry’s mission, values and promise, observe patient confidentiality, and have a love for serving others. Mercy Health provides training to all volunteers and no prior medical knowledge is required.
For more information, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Susan Morse at 270-415-3640.
