Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital heart surgeons took center stage Wednesday as they informed Rotarians about the hospital’s structural heart program.
Drs. James O’Rourke and Abdelkader Almanfi, the medical director of Lourdes’ structural heart program, served as this week’s speakers for the Rotary Club of Paducah.
It’s a timely subject, as February marks American Heart Month and many people “go red” to raise awareness. Heart disease is typically the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 655,000 Americans die from heart disease every year.
“To date, beginning from September until now, which is just a few months, we’ve done more than 40 structural heart procedures in the hybrid operating room. Both of us working our best to help patients,” said O’Rourke, a board certified surgeon, who’s practiced heart and lung surgery in western Kentucky for nearly 30 years.
He called that a “tremendous” number.
“It’s growing on a weekly basis,” he added. “Most of these are complex procedures and most of these patients that have had structural problems — usually valvular heart disease, that could only be really given the opportunity to have it treated with non-surgical measures. So, that’s what structural heart is. It’s offering major surgical procedures to the heart without surgery.”
In their presentation, Almanfi gave an overview of several procedures, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement, transcatheter mitral valve replacement, mitral valve repair using MitraClip, and the “Watchman” procedure.
“Watchman is basically an option for patients who are being placed on long-term anti-coagulation therapy with the blood thinners because they have a condition called ‘AFib,’ ” Almanfi said, referencing atrial fibrillation.
“AFib is irregular heartbeat that basically can cause a stroke, so that a patient having AFib — they need to be on blood thinners forever, for the rest of their lives. Having said that, many of them come back to us with bleeding issues.”
Almanfi, who is fellowship trained, said Watchman “basically can liberate” patients with non-valvular AFib from taking blood thinners with a one-time procedure, in which a Watchman device is implanted in the heart. The procedure involves general anesthesia and lasts about an hour. It also involves a short hospital stay.
“Watchman is a win-win situation for the patients who have atrial fibrillation, at risk of stroke, and they are bleeding because of blood thinners,” he said. “It can reduce stroke risk and also can reduce the need for blood thinners.”
Almanfi also reported the structural heart program has done almost 40 TAVR procedures, as well as multiple MitraClip and Watchman procedures. More information about the Watchman device and the minimally invasive procedure can be found online at watchman.com.
“We are very fortunate to have them here and this Watchman procedure looks as though it will be life-changing for a lot of people,” Denise Chapman, Rotary’s executive secretary/director, said. “I know it was for my husband. He didn’t have this exact same thing, but he was on blood thinners and no longer has to take them, so I can testify that, that is a great blessing.”
