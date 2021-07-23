Mercy Health Foundation — Lourdes will be hosting its 22nd annual Charity Golf Open at the Country Club of Paducah Sept. 13.
Presented by Harness Health Partners, the event benefits the not-for-profit programs and facilities of Lourdes Hospital, including the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, the Lourdes Women’s Center and community outreach programs, according to a news release.
Two flights are available. A morning flight starts at 7:30 and an afternoon flight starts at 1:30. The cost for a morning flight foursome is $850 and an afternoon foursome is $1,000.
All players will receive green fees and cart, breakfast/lunch and course refreshments, special outing gifts and the chance to win prizes.
The Ray Black & Son Hole-in-One Challenge will be in effect once again this year, as golfers have a shot at winning a $50,000 cash prize. All participants can also compete in the US Bank Shoot Out Challenge to win a trip for four golfers to play at the Jack Nicklaus Valhalla Golf Club near Louisville.
The deadline to register is Sept. 6. Checks should be payable to Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes and sent to Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes at 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003. Payment by credit card can be done by calling 270-415-3759.
The Foundation also welcomes hole sponsors at $300. There are other sponsorship opportunities available.
More information about the event and sponsorship opportunities can be found by calling 270-444-2387 or emailing Foundation President Jessica Toren at jtoren@mercy.com.
